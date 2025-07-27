Pachuca vs. San Diego FC: How to watch, stream Leagues Cup Phase One match

Chucky Lozano will face boyhood side Pachuca on Tuesday evening, as San Diego FC welcome the LIGA MX side for a Leagues Cup Phase One match.

The Leagues Cup final is set for Aug. 31, while the top three finishers qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup .

The top four teams from each Leagues Cup league-specific table advance to the quarterfinals, meaning only eight of the 36 entrants (18 from MLS, 18 from LIGA MX) reach the knockout phase.

During Phase One, MLS and LIGA MX teams will look to earn points in a league-specific table against clubs from their own league. Adding to the rivalry showdowns, matches go straight to a penalty shootout if they end in a tie.

By their standards, Pachuca are coming off a down season in 2024-25, after finishing 16th in the Apertura and eighth in the Clausura. They also finished last in their 2025 FIFA Club World Cup group.

But don't count out the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup winners. They've been busy in the transfer market, adding former Nashville SC striker Jhonder Cádiz to offset Salomón Rondón being loaned to LaLiga side Real Oviedo.

Los Tuzos also have some notable talents in midfield, namely Alan Bautista and Elías Montiel. And they just signed former Portugal international William Carvalho, who's come to LIGA MX after spells with Sporting CP and Real Betis.