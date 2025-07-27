MLS vs. LIGA MX rivalries intensify with Leagues Cup format change

“This year, we’re playing against more Mexican teams. I think we just have to be ready for whatever, taking care of what we can and not taking anyone lightly. These LIGA MX teams come and compete. It’s never an easy game, so it’s just being prepared for that.”

“We definitely want to defend that title,” Arfsten said. “Last year was super fun and successful, winning Leagues Cup.

The second edition went well for the Crew, winning the competition with a memorable 3-1 triumph over LAFC . But a format change this year guarantees the winner will see many more teams from the rival league, something Arfsten says he and his teammates are ready for.

The Columbus Crew defender recently faced the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2025 MLS All-Star Game, helping his squad earn a 3-1 victory . He also suited up for the United States against a Mexico team full of domestic-based standouts in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup final. And now he’s getting set for the third edition Leagues Cup .

Best vs. best

This year, MLS squads are guaranteed more showdowns against their LIGA MX counterparts, with each participating team playing three games against rivals from the opposite league during Phase One. The top four finishers from each league then qualify for the quarterfinals, which will feature four additional MLS vs. LIGA MX matchups – creating 58 contests total between the bordering leagues.

The tournament also won’t involve a one-month break like the 2023 and 2024 versions, with regular-season matches continuing during August weekends and most Leagues Cup matches taking place midweek. That will lead to a balancing act from teams and players as they seek North American bragging rights and coveted Concacaf Champions Cup spots.

San Diego FC forward Hirving Lozano will make his Leagues Cup debut on July 29 against Pachuca, where he developed in the academy and won both LIGA MX and Concacaf Champions Cup titles before moving on to Europe. He still has many friends who will visit Snapdragon Stadium on the tournament's opening matchday (11 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+, FS1).