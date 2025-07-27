MLS vs. LIGA MX rivalries intensify with Leagues Cup format change

AUSTIN, Texas – Max Arfsten has seen plenty of LIGA MX this summer.
The Columbus Crew defender recently faced the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2025 MLS All-Star Game, helping his squad earn a 3-1 victory. He also suited up for the United States against a Mexico team full of domestic-based standouts in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup final. And now he’s getting set for the third edition Leagues Cup.
The second edition went well for the Crew, winning the competition with a memorable 3-1 triumph over LAFC. But a format change this year guarantees the winner will see many more teams from the rival league, something Arfsten says he and his teammates are ready for.
“We definitely want to defend that title,” Arfsten said. “Last year was super fun and successful, winning Leagues Cup.
“This year, we’re playing against more Mexican teams. I think we just have to be ready for whatever, taking care of what we can and not taking anyone lightly. These LIGA MX teams come and compete. It’s never an easy game, so it’s just being prepared for that.”
Best vs. best
This year, MLS squads are guaranteed more showdowns against their LIGA MX counterparts, with each participating team playing three games against rivals from the opposite league during Phase One. The top four finishers from each league then qualify for the quarterfinals, which will feature four additional MLS vs. LIGA MX matchups – creating 58 contests total between the bordering leagues.
The tournament also won’t involve a one-month break like the 2023 and 2024 versions, with regular-season matches continuing during August weekends and most Leagues Cup matches taking place midweek. That will lead to a balancing act from teams and players as they seek North American bragging rights and coveted Concacaf Champions Cup spots.
San Diego FC forward Hirving Lozano will make his Leagues Cup debut on July 29 against Pachuca, where he developed in the academy and won both LIGA MX and Concacaf Champions Cup titles before moving on to Europe. He still has many friends who will visit Snapdragon Stadium on the tournament's opening matchday (11 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+, FS1).
“They’re really nice emotions because I know a lot of people there,” Lozano said, of facing his former team. “I think it’s always happened where there are people you know, you say hello and then have to change your attitude because you’re defending your team, your teammates. It’s all football on the field.”
High stakes
For many, Leagues Cup is also an opportunity to reset.
MLS teams seeing their Audi MLS Cup Playoffs hopes slipping away will be intrigued by how the top three Leagues Cup finishers earn a place in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup. The right showing in six matches could help a team like the LA Galaxy gain something valuable from what’s otherwise been a rocky 2025.
“It’s a new tournament. It's a big opportunity, also, for us to continue like this as a team, to win games,” Galaxy attacker Marco Reus said.
“In this tournament, of course, we’ll try to give our best to win it."
Chasing glory
Likewise, LIGA MX clubs have plenty to prove. While the Mexican league has enjoyed success in the CCC against MLS teams, it’s still looking for a Leagues Cup breakthrough after the first two editions saw MLS teams take all six CCC spots on offer for podium finishes.
Monterrey came the closest, finishing fourth in the 2023 tournament. They had just added playmaker Sergio Canales and put together a strong run befitting their powerhouse status. Now, Rayados and other teams from Mexico hope to disrupt MLS’s hegemony.
“Playing against MLS teams, seeing a bit of the level of both leagues, both growing a lot, is very interesting,” said Canales.
“We have the goal and desire to be champions. We got to the semifinals in the first year and are now excited to go out and fight for the title.”
Whether it’s another MLS sweep of the CCC places or a Mexican team breaking through, what’s certain is players like Arfsten, Lozano, Reus and Canales will continue to see plenty of their rivals from across the border line.