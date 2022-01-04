"Timing is everything": Steve Cherundolo guides LAFC into a new era

For the first time since their inception, LAFC navigated a coaching search this offseason. A decision of this magnitude is crucial to a club's success, obviously, but Winter 2022 is especially transformational for the sun-kissed side.

“Timing is everything," Cherundolo said. "Both sides need to be wanting the same thing at the same time, that doesn’t happen very often. I feel in my coaching career, I’ve taken deliberate steps towards this goal. Taking my time, learning this trade from the ground up. I feel very prepared and ready to go.”

Cherundolo retired from professional soccer in 2014, after spending his entire club career with Hannover 96 and appearing in over 400 games across all competitions for the German side. He helped them earn promotion to the Bundesliga ahead of the 2002-03 season and helped keep them there through his final season. This will be the 42-year-old's first foray as the head coach of a top-flight, senior club.

"We were looking for someone who would fit at LAFC, both for our playing style and his personal characteristics, how he interacts with people," LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington told MLSsoccer.com. "We wanted someone who could develop players to great effect, a coach we know our players will love playing for. Someone who understands the connection to our city, our supporters. For all that we know about Steve and what we predict will happen with Steve, he won out.”

It's a new era for LAFC. And following an extensive search, they have a new leader on the sidelines after Steve Cherundolo was officially named head coach on Monday .

The 2021 season was their first without making the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, a campaign of false starts and frustrations. As the offseason got underway, a few key departures followed the theme of a roster overhaul. Just three core players remain from their record-setting 2019 side.

Cherundolo's experience, following Bradley

Following retirement, Cherundolo immediately transitioned to coaching at Hannover, with their second and youth teams. Brief stints as an assistant with VfB Stuttgart and the US men's national team preluded a season with the German youth national team.

“He was an American who worked with Germany’s youth national teams," Thorrington said. "That speaks volumes that the German federation would hire an American to do that, so that tells us his specialty in youth development which is critical to our success.”

Cherundolo spent the 2021 season leading LAFC's USL Championship affiliate, the Las Vegas Lights. He holds a UEFA Pro License, the highest coaching certification in Europe.

Now, Cherundolo takes over the big job at an ambitious club after a legend departed. Now-Toronto FC head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley guided LAFC to immediate success, winning a Supporters' Shield in their second-ever season and making the Concacaf Champions League final in their third.

“This is just the evolution of a team, which is absolutely normal," Thorrington said. "Evolution is building on a foundation. We give credit to Bob for that and how do we improve on that? That’s Steve’s job.”

Cherundolo played for Bradley when he managed the national team from 2006-11, Cherundolo was a key player during that time. During his time with Las Vegas last year, he took the opportunity to maximize learning under Bradley.

“We’re similar, but also very different," Cherundolo said. "Bob is an incredible coach, has done incredible things, was very important to me in my career and someone I’ve learned from as a player and coach. We worked very closely, both staffs between Las Vegas and LAFC. I had the chance to pick his brain every day. … I think the world of him as a coach and person. They’re big shoes to fill, but it would be false to try to replace Bob. We’ll move in our direction, try to define this role a little differently.”

That spell at Las Vegas proved crucial. The technical staffs for LAFC and Vegas worked closely all year. Cherundolo got to be in the building, see how he fit. Thorrington and the club got to see him interact in their ecosystem, see how the fit looked.