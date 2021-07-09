Three things to watch for from the USMNT at the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup

Here are the two main things that Berhalter has decided to do with the Gold Cup roster in order to give the US have the best chance of leaving past World Cup qualifying failures in the past:

Nothing else that happens in 2021, not the Nations League title nor any particular outcome in this Gold Cup, matters at all in comparison to World Cup qualifying. It is not something lopsided like “Qualifiers are 99% and the other stuff is a measly little 1%;” it is “Qualifiers 100% and everything else the USMNT does in 2021 is in service of that goal.” If the US fail in World Cup qualifying once again, nobody will remember last month’s win over Mexico or anything that happens here in the month ahead, because they will not matter. At all.

The primary goal now, as it was then, isn’t necessarily to win the tournament. That would be an unadulterated good thing, obviously — winning is a habit. But in this summer’s tournament the goal is less about winning the whole damn thing and more about building depth throughout the player pool ahead of World Cup qualifying, which is now less than two months away (and full disclosure: I am starting to have frequent nightmares about qualifiers. That’s typical for me, but these have instilled a heightened sense of dread given the events of Couva four years ago).

That is, again, as usual. What is a touch unusual is just how understrength the US men’s national team happens to be compared to, say, their rivals from Mexico, Costa Rica and Canada. While those three teams are missing key players here and there, US head coach Gregg Berhalter has chosen to go down the depth chart at virtually every single position. You could make a very plausible case that there is not a single first-XI player in this US squad, and I don’t think we’ve seen a Gold Cup roster of that sort from any country in the region since way back in 2009, when then-US head coach Bob Bradley assembled a similarly experimental crew.

The 2021 Gold Cup officially begins this weekend. The biennial championship of Concacaf boasts a lot of the familiar faces as well as a few newcomers, and as usual features the best teams at something less than their full strength.

1) Make sure the best US players are fit and in form with their clubs. That explains why the likes of Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie et al aren’t here. They’re coming off of long and draining seasons at the very top of the game and need down time, while simultaneously most of them are fighting for playing time in the season to come.

With European preseasons opening, broadly speaking, now or next week, the USMNT's World Cup qualifying effort benefits more from letting them get the rest they need for as long as possible, and then to get as much preseason time as is possible in order to win those fights for playing time. Taking McKennie to the Gold Cup would be stupid if it meant he started the season sixth on Juventus’s central midfield depth chart (and to be honest, I wouldn’t be shocked if that would’ve been the case).

The players themselves benefit more from that and the USMNT as a whole benefits more from that than either would from getting five or six more games together over the next few weeks.

2) Collect the guys in the next tier and put them in a situation where some who have been secondary or tertiary parts are now asked to be leaders, and where others who haven’t even been on the radar, really, are potential answers to glaring questions (more on that in a bit). While sorting them on an individual level — Berhalter surely has his own depth chart — he’ll also be asking them to execute on the possession-based system with pressing principles the US have used during his tenure.

Showing individual competency within that framework is Step 1, and that’s what I’m going to focus on below.

But don’t forget Step 2, which is matching or bettering the intensity of the opposition. Haiti, Martinique and Canada aren’t just happy to be there, and the same will go for whoever the US meet in the knockout rounds should they make it that far.

Which is to say that I don’t think Berhalter will be all that impressed with anybody’s individual competency if it happens within the larger picture of losing to Jamaica, Panama or the like in a game that matters.