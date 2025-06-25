LAFC draw Flamengo in Club World Cup farewell

LAFC exited the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup on a positive note, playing Brazilian powerhouse Flamengo to a 1-1 draw Tuesday night at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Denis Bouanga struck in the 84th minute for the Black & Gold's first-ever goal at the tournament. The prospects of a stunning upset lasted just two minutes, however, as Wallace Yan salvaged a dramatic point for the Mengão, who finished atop the group.

LAFC thought they had an earlier opener through Marlon, whose first-half header was ruled out for offside. Previously, Mark Delgado dinged the far post with a curling effort from distance.

The woodwork also saved LAFC four times, while goalkeeper Hugo Lloris made a world-class stop on Everton to keep the game scoreless before the late dramatics set up a heart-racing ending.

