LAFC draw Flamengo in Club World Cup farewell

LAFC exited the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup on a positive note, playing Brazilian powerhouse Flamengo to a 1-1 draw Tuesday night at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
Denis Bouanga struck in the 84th minute for the Black & Gold's first-ever goal at the tournament. The prospects of a stunning upset lasted just two minutes, however, as Wallace Yan salvaged a dramatic point for the Mengão, who finished atop the group.
LAFC thought they had an earlier opener through Marlon, whose first-half header was ruled out for offside. Previously, Mark Delgado dinged the far post with a curling effort from distance.
The woodwork also saved LAFC four times, while goalkeeper Hugo Lloris made a world-class stop on Everton to keep the game scoreless before the late dramatics set up a heart-racing ending.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Not even a month ago, the Club World Cup was just a dream for LAFC, who entered the tournament as a late replacement for LIGA MX's Club León after defeating Club América, 2-1, in a one-off playoff. With the odds stacked against them from the get-go, the Black & Gold dropped their games against Chelsea and ES Tunis and were already eliminated heading into Tuesday’s Group D finalee. They did, however, pull off a result against a world-renowned opponent in Flamengo, which should give them a boost ahead of the second half of the 2025 MLS season.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: LAFC superstar Denis Bouanga made Black & Gold history by scoring their first-ever Club World Cup goal.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Bouanga put in a redemptive performance, showing his goal-scoring talents on the world stage.
Next Up
- LAFC: Sunday, June 29 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | 9:30 pm ET (MLS Season Pass) | MLS regular season
- FLA: Sunday, June 29 vs. Bayern Munich | 5 pm ET (DAZN.com) | FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16