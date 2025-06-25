Canada clinch berth in Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinals 

Canada advanced to the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinals, finishing atop Group B following a 2-0 win over nine-man El Salvador at Shell Energy Stadium, home of Houston Dynamo FC.
Goals three minutes apart by Jonathan David (53') and former New England Revolution standout Tajon Buchanan (56') were all Les Rouges needed to knock off shorthanded El Salvador and punch their ticket to the quarterfinals Sunday against Guatemala.
In a cagey and goalless first half, El Salvador were reduced to nine men after Santos Ortiz and Jairo Henríquez were both sent off by referee Joe Dickerson.
Canada missed a golden chance to take a lead into the halftime break when David's penalty kick was saved by El Salvador goalkeeper Mario González after Nashville SC's Jacob Shaffelburg was taken down in the box by Jefferson Valladares.
But David atoned for that miss, scoring the winner inside the opening 10 minutes of the second half off an assist from former CF Montréal homegrown Mathieu Choinière before Buchanan tacked on an insurance goal with Niko Sigur picking up the assist.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Mission accomplished for the CanMNT, topping Group B and advancing to the quarterfinals for the fifth consecutive Gold Cup. Jesse Marsch's side did well to keep their cool, especially in a physical first half, and got the deserved result thanks to goals three minutes apart by Jonathan David and Tajon Buchanan.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: David had the breakthrough after having a penalty kick in first-half stoppage time saved.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: It was another impressive performance by Niko Sigur, who is opening eyes in this Gold Cup. The 21-year-old midfielder followed up his goal against Honduras with the assist on Buchanan's insurance tally.
Next Up
- CAN: Sunday, June 29 vs. Guatemala | 4 pm ET | Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinals
- SLV: End of tournament