Canada clinch berth in Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinals 

Goals three minutes apart by Jonathan David (53') and former New England Revolution standout Tajon Buchanan (56') were all Les Rouges needed to knock off shorthanded El Salvador and punch their ticket to the quarterfinals Sunday against Guatemala.

In a cagey and goalless first half, El Salvador were reduced to nine men after Santos Ortiz and Jairo Henríquez were both sent off by referee Joe Dickerson.

Canada missed a golden chance to take a lead into the halftime break when David's penalty kick was saved by El Salvador goalkeeper Mario González after Nashville SC's Jacob Shaffelburg was taken down in the box by Jefferson Valladares.

But David atoned for that miss, scoring the winner inside the opening 10 minutes of the second half off an assist from former CF Montréal homegrown Mathieu Choinière before Buchanan tacked on an insurance goal with Niko Sigur picking up the assist.

