LAFC exit Club World Cup with "our heads up high"

In their FIFA 2025 Club World Cup farewell match, LAFC managed something no one else had yet done at the tournament: put a serious scare into Brazilian giants Flamengo.

Wallace Yan salvaged the point for Flamengo just two minutes later, but, for a brief moment at least, LAFC had a world-class opponent on the ropes.

Denis Bouanga 's 84th-minute goal - LAFC's first in Club World Cup history - stunned the Mengão, who already had the group's top spot secured thanks to comfortable wins over ES Tunis and Chelsea.

Already eliminated ahead of Tuesday's Group D finale, the Black & Gold came close to a massive upset at Orlando's Camping World Stadium before settling for a 1-1 draw .

Flirting with history

Head coach Steve Cherundolo praised his players for their efforts, which almost resulted in a historic win for the club.

"They put everything into this game. They played in a smart way, they played with passion," Cherundolo told DAZN after the match. "... I am not disappointed at all.

"Of course, when you concede late, you think about what could have been. But, I think it's a fair result and I couldn't be prouder of our team."

Tuesday was the latest "what could have been" for LAFC at the Club World Cup, following a heartbreaking 1-0 loss against ES Tunis on Friday that was decided on a saved Bouanga penalty kick in second-half stoppage time.