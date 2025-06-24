PSG vs. Inter Miami: How to watch, stream Club World Cup Round of 16

Inter Miami CF will look to continue their incredible run at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup when facing UEFA Champions League title-holders Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16 on Sunday.

Additional tournament wins net teams more of the unprecedented $1 billion prize pool , as well as global notoriety in the expanded tournament featuring 32 teams from six confederations.

The winner will advance to the quarterfinals on July 5 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where they'll meet Flamengo (Brazil) or the Group C runner-up.

After returning to winning ways against Seattle, PSG will look to go two-for-two against MLS sides.

PSG boast one of the most star-laden rosters in the entire world, which includes midfielder Vitinha, goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and the devastating fullback duo of Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes. They've also progressed to this stage without 2025 Ballon d'Or contender Ousmane Dembélé, who is recovering from a hamstring injury.

Head coach Luis Enrique's side opened the tournament with a resounding 4-0 victory over Spanish giants Atlético Madrid, before a shock 1-0 loss to Botafogo left the group wide open. Ultimately, their passage was secured with a 2-0 win over Seattle Sounders FC .

Fresh off four titles in the 2024-25 season, the Ligue 1 powerhouse won Group B after an unexpected speed bump.

Group A runner-up: 1W-0L-2D (5 points)

Inter Miami have impressed fans and critics alike, going undefeated in Group A while becoming the first-ever MLS team to reach the Club World Cup knockout rounds. The Herons concluded group play as runners-up, level on points with Brazilian powerhouse Palmerias.

Miami earned 0-0 and 2-2 draws against Al Ahly and Palmerias, respectively, but the highlight was a 2-1 comeback win over Portuguese giants FC Porto. Telasco Segovia equalized just after halftime and Lionel Messi sealed the deal with a trademark free kick.

Now, Messi will face his former side. He played for PSG from 2021-23 before beginning his transformative chapter in MLS.