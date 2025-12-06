Canada get "incredible opportunity" in 2026 FIFA World Cup draw

The path is determined, but not fully known.

“You start to realize how big it is when you see the kind of people that were in the room... It's time to start the preparation. Our staff is already downloading videos and starting to look at each opponent and starting to analyze what things will be important for each team.”

“We're excited to know our opponents. It's not the toughest, it's not the easiest, and it's a little bit weird not knowing what your third opponent is, but we're excited about the opportunity,” Marsch said after the draw.

Les Rouges will open the World Cup in Toronto on June 12 against the UEFA Playoff Path A winner, meaning one of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy, Wales or Northern Ireland. They'll then face Qatar (June 18) and Switzerland (June 24) on the West Coast.

Amid the fanfare, Canada learned their journey and the challenges that await at Toronto ’s BMO Field and Vancouver ’s BC Place during the group stage.

Sitting in the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. on Friday afternoon, the 2026 FIFA World Cup began to feel more real for Canada men’s national team head coach Jesse Marsch.

No easy game

Leading up to the draw, Marsch was clear about one preference – he didn’t want Erling Haaland’s Norway. Despite avoiding that outcome, Canada arguably got the toughest draw of the three host countries compared to Mexico and the United States.

While Qatar are likely to be their easiest opponent in the second match, the World Cup opener against potentially four-time World Cup champions Italy is about as hard as it gets from Pot 4.

Meanwhile, Switzerland have advanced past the group stage in the last three World Cups.

“I think we’ve got a fairly even group. Switzerland and Qatar are two good teams, especially Switzerland. They played two of our Concacaf rivals in Mexico and the USMNT and beat them comfortably," Vancouver Whitecaps FC winger Ali Ahmed told TSN from Fort Lauderdale ahead of MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi.

“[If we play] Italy, they’re a team that should have qualified already. They’ve got top players playing in top teams."