FIFA 2026 World Cup draw: Canada in Group B with Switzerland, Qatar & TBD

Canada learned their 2026 FIFA World Cup draw on Friday, slotting into Group B alongside Switzerland, Qatar and the winner of UEFA Playoff A.

Here’s what awaits the co-hosts next June and July during the 48-team tournament.

BOOK TODAY: Get closer to the globe’s greatest sporting event with an official hospitality package ! All packages include extraordinary seats, entertainment, food, and more.

From March 26-31, 16 UEFA nations will participate in the European playoffs. Four teams emerge to book their World Cup spot.

Canada's path to the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Canada automatically qualified for their third men's World Cup as 2026 co-hosts with the United States and Mexico.

They're led by Jesse Marsch, who was appointed in May 2024. He previously led MLS sides CF Montréal and New York Red Bulls.