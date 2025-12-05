FIFA 2026 World Cup draw: Canada in Group B with Switzerland, Qatar & TBD

Canada learned their 2026 FIFA World Cup draw on Friday, slotting into Group B alongside Switzerland, Qatar and the winner of UEFA Playoff A.
Here’s what awaits the co-hosts next June and July during the 48-team tournament.
When they’ll play
- June 12 vs. UEFA Playoff A winner | BMO Field - Toronto, Ontario
- June 18 vs. Qatar | BC Place - Vancouver, British Columbia
- June 24 vs. Switzerland | BC Place - Vancouver, British Columbia
BOOK TODAY: Get closer to the globe’s greatest sporting event with an official hospitality package! All packages include extraordinary seats, entertainment, food, and more.
Who they drew
Switzerland
- FIFA World Ranking: 17
- How they got here: UEFA Group B winners
- World Cup history: 12 previous appearances, including two quarterfinals
- Key players: Breel Embolo (F), Granit Xhaka (M), Manuel Akanji (D), Gregor Kobel (GK)
- Coach: Murat Yakin
Qatar
- FIFA World Ranking: 51
- How they got here: AFC fourth round Group A winners
- World Cup history: 1 previous appearance, hosted in 2022
- Key players: Akram Afif (F), Almoez Ali (F), Abdulaziz Hatem (M), Tarek Salman (D)
- Coach: Julen Lopetegui
UEFA Playoff A winner
From March 26-31, 16 UEFA nations will participate in the European playoffs. Four teams emerge to book their World Cup spot.
Path A
- Italy vs. Northern Ireland
- Wales vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina
Final: Wales/Bosnia & Herzegovina vs. Italy/Northern Ireland
Canada's path to the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Canada automatically qualified for their third men's World Cup as 2026 co-hosts with the United States and Mexico.
They're led by Jesse Marsch, who was appointed in May 2024. He previously led MLS sides CF Montréal and New York Red Bulls.
The CanMNT have gone 13W-8L-5D under Marsch, including a run to the 2024 Copa América semifinals. Their captain is Vancouver Whitecaps FC homegrown product and Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies.
World Cup schedule
The 2026 World Cup will take place from June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Expanded to 48 teams, the tournament will unfold at 16 stadiums – five of them home to Major League Soccer clubs.
The schedule breakdown is below:
- Group stage: June 11-27
- Round of 32: June 28 - July 3
- Round of 16: July 4-7
- Quarterfinals: July 9-11
- Semifinals: July 14-15
- Third place: July 18
- Final: July 19