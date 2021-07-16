Three takeaways from Canada's Gold Cup victory over Haiti

Here are three takeaways from the win ahead of a pivotal group finale with the U.S. men’s national team on Sunday.

The Canadian men’s national team is through to the knockout stage of the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup after a nervy 4-1 victory over Haiti in Group B action on Thursday at Children’s Mercy Park, the home of Sporting Kansas City.

Having just scored his first goal for the national team on Sunday against Martinique, Stephen Eustaquio made it two in as many games after opening the scoring with a scintillating free kick in the fifth minute versus Haiti.

Unfortunately for Canada, their midfield stalwart picked up a booking in the 82nd minute, which means he will serve a one-game suspension, forcing him out of the US game.

Following that strike, it was business as usual for the Pacos de Ferreira midfielder. Eustaquio completed 73 of 83 passes, two tackles, an interception and nine recoveries in an all-around dominant display.

Normally, Eustaquio is an orchestrator and a defensive stalwart, so it’s an added bonus to have those spot kicks in his back pocket.

The Besiktas forward completed a second-half brace, finishing off a wonderful move from Tajon Buchanan for his first before burying a penalty around 20 minutes later.

Considering Larin broke through at Besiktas this past season as an inside forward, it’s even more impressive that he keeps scoring for the national team as a pure No. 9, which Herdman has himself admitted is not his ideal role.

Those tallies not only catapulted Larin atop the Golden Boot charts at the Gold Cup, it also leaves the 26-year-old in a tie for third on the Canadian men’s national team’s all-time goals list with 18. He’s now four adrift of Dwayne De Rosario for the scoring record.

Pour one out for Haiti. The squad dealt with an outbreak of COVID-19, fought resiliently despite its shorthanded status in a 1-0 loss to the US and then nearly stunned Canada on Thursday under similar circumstances.

After ironically conceding again via a set piece in the opening stages of the match, Haiti was outshooting Canada 9-7 prior to the 74th minute and produced four shots on target. Canadian goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau was forced into two point-blank saves in the first half, then Ronaldo Damus skied a sitter over the bar in the aftermath of Cyle Larin’s goal in the 51st minute. If any of those opportunities were converted, the Haitians could’ve exited Children’s Mercy Park with at least a point.