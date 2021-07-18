Three Canada takeaways from Gold Cup defeat to USMNT

For the first time since the 2017 Concacaf Gold Cup, Canada failed to score in a competitive game. That ends a 21-game run with at least one goal, not counting friendlies. This also snapped a nearly two-year unbeaten run since, ironically, the 4-1 defeat to the US in Concacaf Nations League in November 2019.

It wasn’t for a lack of trying. After a disastrous start, conceding just 20 seconds into the match, Canada responded well following a tactical shift from a 3-4-3 to a 4-4-2. This enabled Tajon Buchanan to be deployed further forward and he caused a ruckus as a result. The New England Revolution attacker had three key passes and four shots, most of which were generated once he moved into an attacking role.

Most of Canada’s chances were generated down the flanks once the US sat off following Shaq Moore’s goal. They pressed and recovered possession well, but couldn’t produce any clear-cut chances once they progressed the ball into the box.