Three Canada takeaways from Gold Cup defeat to USMNT

The Canadian men’s national team settled for second place in Group B at the Concacaf Gold Cup after a 1-0 loss to the United States in their group-stage finale at Children’s Mercy Park Sunday.
Here are three takeaways from Canada’s defeat.
For the first time since the 2017 Concacaf Gold Cup, Canada failed to score in a competitive game. That ends a 21-game run with at least one goal, not counting friendlies. This also snapped a nearly two-year unbeaten run since, ironically, the 4-1 defeat to the US in Concacaf Nations League in November 2019.
It wasn’t for a lack of trying. After a disastrous start, conceding just 20 seconds into the match, Canada responded well following a tactical shift from a 3-4-3 to a 4-4-2. This enabled Tajon Buchanan to be deployed further forward and he caused a ruckus as a result. The New England Revolution attacker had three key passes and four shots, most of which were generated once he moved into an attacking role.
Most of Canada’s chances were generated down the flanks once the US sat off following Shaq Moore’s goal. They pressed and recovered possession well, but couldn’t produce any clear-cut chances once they progressed the ball into the box.
Credit the US for their defensive efforts in containing the Canadian attack, though.
Losing Stephen Eustaquio to suspension was a bitter blow for Canada, but Samuel Piette was a valiant replacement on Sunday.
The CF Montréal midfielder was everywhere. He was breaking up play, transitioning the ball forward and he was even hitting line-breaking passes, which isn’t usually his forte.In total, Piette logged 65 touches, completed 48 of 53 passes and won five of his six duels in a complete performance.
It was another reminder that, for as excellent as Eustaquio has been for Canada, Piette is still a valued member of the national team.
In a match that was somewhat overshadowed by injuries for both teams, Canada might have some selection dilemmas for the quarterfinals.
Ayo Akinola was forced out after 20 minutes with a suspected knee injury, then Cyle Larin had to exit with a knock of his own in the second half. Akinola hasn’t been a reliable starter like Larin, which is why the latter is the biggest concern for John Herdman.
Lucas Cavallini is a fine replacement if Larin isn’t fit for the knockout stage, but the 26-year-old Besiktas standout has scored 10 goals in the calendar year for Canada, many of which have come in marquee matches, so losing him for the quarterfinals and beyond would be disastrous as he’s been the in-form striker for most of the big moments in 2021.