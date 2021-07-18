Berhalter: USMNT and Canada are "the resurgent teams in Concacaf"

US men’s national team boss Gregg Berhalter saluted Canada’s climb back toward the Concacaf men's elite ahead of their Gold Cup Group B faceoff in Kansas City on Sunday afternoon (5 pm ET | FOX, Univision, TUDN in US, One Soccer in Canada).

For the first time in more than two decades, the CanMNT have booked their place in the final round of World Cup qualifying, the “Octagonal” phase that kicks off in September. And they’ll meet their southern neighbors right off the bat, as Les Rouges visit the USMNT at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on the fifth of that month for the second of three qualifiers in that FIFA window.

“First of all, I'm really happy that Canada’s in the final qualifying group,” said Berhalter in Saturday’s matchday -1 press conference. “They've done a great job of getting to this point, and I'm not happy because I want to face them, I'm happy for the group, for the players. It's a lot of players that we're familiar with, we’ve got a lot of respect for those guys. It's been nice seeing them grow over the last five years, and they've arrived to this point and I think it's a good team.”

Praising the Canucks' navigation of the winding path of the first two rounds of 2022 qualifying, Berhalter later suggested that their comparable youth movements, much of which is rooted in Major League Soccer, have made the league’s two home nations the fastest-rising programs in the region.