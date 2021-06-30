Ayo Akinola opts to represent Canada over the USMNT

The 21-year-old was born in Detroit, but moved to Brampton, Ontario, when he was a year old. He grew up in Canada and came up through the Toronto academy before making his first team debut in 2018. Akinola's parents are from Lagos State in Nigeria, previously making him eligible to represent the African nation. He told MLSsoccer.com in 2019 that the NIgerian federation reached out to him in 2017, during the U-17 World Cup.