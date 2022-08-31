Daniel Salloi signs long-term contract with Sporting Kansas City 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
Sporting Kansas City have signed forward Daniel Salloi to a new four-year contract through the 2026 MLS season, the club announced Wednesday.
The 26-year-old Hungarian international originally signed for SKC in January 2016. He was poised to enter free agency this winter as his current deal expired.
“I feel lucky to be at this club and I am very excited for my future here in Kansas City,” Salloi said in a release. “My professional journey has been so rewarding because we’re an ambitious club with amazing fans. It’s an honor to be a part of this culture and I’m happy to continue pursuing my long-term goals at Sporting KC.”
Picked to the MLS All-Star Team in 2021, Salloi has 37 goals and 21 assists across 139 games (101 starts) in the past six-plus seasons. He’s fifth in SKC history in all-competition goals, plus is the club’s all-time leader with seven goals in the US Open Cup and with 13 match-winning goals in the regular season.
With 40 career goals in MLS competitions, Salloi has the fifth-most goals among MLS homegrown players all-time. He’s also helped SKC make five Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearances, twice finish atop the Western Conference standings and hoist the 2017 US Open Cup title (scored the final’s game-winner vs. New York Red Bulls).
On the international stage, Salloi has made four appearances for Hungary since debuting in a World Cup qualifier against England in September 2021.
