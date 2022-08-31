Daniel Salloi signs long-term contract with Sporting Kansas City 

The 26-year-old Hungarian international originally signed for SKC in January 2016. He was poised to enter free agency this winter as his current deal expired.

“I feel lucky to be at this club and I am very excited for my future here in Kansas City,” Salloi said in a release. “My professional journey has been so rewarding because we’re an ambitious club with amazing fans. It’s an honor to be a part of this culture and I’m happy to continue pursuing my long-term goals at Sporting KC.”