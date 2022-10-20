Three big questions following Minnesota United FC's 2022 season

Here, we'll be covering three questions for every team moving forward. Think of it as an exit interview, if you will. Matt Doyle, as always, has you covered on his preeminent season-in-review for each club ( Minnesota version ). Read that, too.

The 2022 MLS campaign has long been over and the unforgiving nature of the single-elimination Audi MLS Cup Playoffs sends another six clubs to the offseason after Round One, joining 14 clubs that missed the postseason.

Minnesota United FC made the playoffs once again, but it was a quick trip as they fell to FC Dallas in Round One. Carrying a solid core and a coaching staff with longevity/continuity, Minnesota move into the offseason.

Minnesota United have made the playoffs four seasons in a row. They have been a solid team. They made the 2020 Western Conference Final along the way. The Loons have one of the league’s very best players (No. 10 Emanuel Reynoso).

This year had its moments, but they didn’t quite push to the top tier of the conference, particularly once center back Bakaye Dibassy went down injured near the end of the season.

They finished two points above the West's playoff line with a -3 goal differential. How can they push on in 2023?

Reynoso is a wonderful starting point. They try to accentuate his strengths and play through him. That is smart. They have put solid pieces around him (like Robin Lod and Franco Fragapane) but haven’t yet found a second star. It’s not for a lack of trying, but no one has transcended in attack with Reynoso.

Can this be solved internally? If Dibassy (and Romain Metanire) never got injured, maybe the defense finishes much stronger and the attack would have less to do. Reynoso is a one-man show, after all. Or can Mender Garcia become the second star? Is there another level for Luis Amarilla?