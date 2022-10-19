What the 2022 MLS season meant for Minnesota United FC

Revelation

Does Dayne St. Clair ’s season count as a revelation? It didn’t end great, obviously, but he spent the first half of the year almost single-handedly keeping Minnesota alive, earning multiple Team of the Week nods and one actual Player of the Week nod (a rarity for goalkeepers). It was the kind of performance St. Clair’s talent always suggested he was capable of, and the kind he’d shown in spurts during his last run as a starter, back in 2020.

But players in Minnesota develop in fits-and-starts, if at all, so it never felt like a given he was going to be able to be this version of himself. The fact he was for a while, and then in the second half of the season when his level dropped it just dropped and didn’t crater, is encouraging for those who believe the kid can climb to the ranks of the league’s true elite and stay there.