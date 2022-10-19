Three big questions following Inter Miami CF's 2022 season

Here, we'll be covering three questions for every team moving forward. Think of it as an exit interview, if you will. Matt Doyle, as always, has you covered on his preeminent season-in-review for each club ( Miami version ). Read that, too.

The 2022 MLS campaign has long been over and the unforgiving nature of the single-elimination Audi MLS Cup Playoffs sends another six clubs to the offseason after Round One, joining 14 clubs that missed the postseason.

A fun, scrappy group under Phil Neville kept the team competitive, then a renaissance from Gonzalo Higuain and a key acquisition of Alejandro Pozuelo led the team to the playoffs. Though they lost in Round One at New York City FC , Miami have real reasons for optimism for the future.

Inter Miami CF were among the most pleasant surprises in MLS this year. Clearly in a rebuilding year – with an expansion-like offseason without the benefits (or clean slate) of an expansion team – expectations were low in South Florida.

Miami could have as many as three Designated Player spots to fill this offseason.

Higuain has retired, so that opens one. Rodolfo Pizarro won’t be back/counting as a DP like this year despite not being at the club, so that opens two. And Pozuelo is out of contract, so that opens three.

They may not have three external additions to make, though. Pizarro could be back after spending 2022 on loan at Monterrey in Liga MX. He said he wants to be back. There’ll be discussions there moving forward. If Pozuelo doesn’t return after the midseason trade arrival from Toronto FC, Miami will likely take a DP swing on a No. 10.

Then the future of Leo Campana has to be decided as well. It’s my firm expectation Campana is back – that’s a no-brainer, as he’s on loan from Wolves with no future at the Premier League side – but depending on what the purchase option is, will he have to be a DP? We’ll see. Campana had 11g/2a in just under 1,600 minutes this year, a very good U22 Initiative signing.