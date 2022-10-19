What the 2022 MLS season meant for Inter Miami CF

“We shared some really emotional moments in the locker room with Gonzalo, who is coming to the end of an incredible career,” Neville said after the loss in Queens to NYCFC in the playoffs. “The way he feels is probably the way we all feel, in terms of emotions, being upset, the tears; we really felt that we had a chance. I think it’s a great learning experience for some of the players on that pitch to say in the offseason, ‘I need to work even harder than what I’ve been doing. I need to concentrate better than what I’m doing. I need to come back next season and be even better.’”