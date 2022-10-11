Three big questions following Columbus Crew's 2022 season

Here, we'll be covering three questions for every team moving forward. Think of it as an exit interview, if you will. Matt Doyle, as always, has you covered on his preeminent season-in-review for each club ( Columbus version ). Read that, too.

Decision Day for the 2022 MLS season has come and gone, and the field has been officially reduced to 14 teams moving onto the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Perhaps sooner than some expected, the final few teams to miss the playoffs have been confirmed and it’s all focus ahead on the offseason.

They wasted no time in answering a major question, less than 24 hours after their season officially ended, by parting ways with head coach Caleb Porter . What else?

Just as had been the case for the season, their lead slowly became a deficit in the second half and it was Orlando celebrating a 2-1 win, leaving the Crew to ponder what went wrong.

Another disappointing Decision Day came and went for the Columbus Crew . Needing just a point to qualify for the playoffs, they took a 1-0 lead at Orlando City SC into halftime.

When club president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko took over in 2019, he was appointed in conjunction with Caleb Porter. Whether there were discussions previously or not, Bezbatchenko hasn’t had his own coaching search during his time running the Crew.

The last time he appointed a head coach was in 2014, naming Greg Vanney the head coach of Toronto FC. That worked out quite well.

Which direction will this search go?

One keyphrase that seems to emanate from each press conference about these coaching searches is “MLS experience”. You often get that for teams that are in a full rebuild, ones looking to reset their culture as well. All three of FC Cincinnati, Houston Dynamo FC and the San Jose Earthquakes spoke of that being a key requirement in their recent coaching searches.

Columbus are not at that stage. They mostly need a new voice to lead the group and get the most out of a roster with plenty of high-level talent. Will that be someone from within the league’s ecosystem or a candidate from abroad with no previous MLS experience?

“Our coaching search is going to be a wide search,” Bezbatchenko told media on Tuesday. “We want to follow a clear process, establish criteria for the position and be disciplined in that criteria and the evaluation. We want to make sure that we look at all layers domestically, not just in MLS with present and past coaches but possibly in other layers of the US soccer structure and Canadian soccer for that matter. We'll look internationally. We've already received a number of CVs and interest in the last 24 hours.”

All options are on the table.

“We'd obviously plan and want to have our coach in place for the beginning of preseason even though it is the earliest preseason we've had in MLS history,” Bezbatchenko said. “From there, ideally by December although whether or not that's December 1 or mid-December we won't know. Some of it will be determined by when we can speak to certain candidates, whether or not we are looking to talk to coaches who are still playing. That all factors in. I would say by December we're hoping to have it finalized, but as we all know these things are unpredictable.”

Part of me thinks Lucas Zelarayan could be in for a Hany Mukhtar-esque season if deployed as a second striker next to Cucho Hernandez, either in a 3-5-2 with a more traditional chance creator underneath or in a 4-4-2 with more freedom.