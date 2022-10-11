What the 2022 MLS season meant for Columbus Crew

It turns out this was just 2021 all over again.

So there was no return to the playoffs. And less than 24 hours later, Porter paid for it with his job .

Not this year. This year, the Crew ’s propensity for late meltdowns defined their season from Week 2 (remember Francisco Calvo’s brace????) until the curtain rang down after the final whistle on Decision Day.

After all, that had been the pattern throughout Caleb Porter’s career: Make the playoffs one year, then miss it the next. That’s the way it worked, without fail.

The idea, heading into this season, was that last year’s underperformance could be explained away by injuries and a championship hangover (very much a real thing). But with better health and a better roster – one pumped full of new faces in central defense, on the wings, and eventually up top at center forward, and clearly one of the best in the league – surely 2022 would see a return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

For a hot minute there it looked like Cucho Hernandez was going to be a one-man solution to the above, but alas… no.

That’s to the good and to the bad. The good is that I don’t think there’s anything actually wrong with Columbus’s blueprint, and when they executed it at pace they looked like one of the most dangerous teams in the league. But the problem, which is one that’s existed for four years, is that they would only play with pace in fits and starts, and too often their games became a slog (they were one of the slowest teams to advance the ball upfield as per TruMedia via StatsPerform).

The Crew’s game model was mostly the same as it’s always been: 4-2-3-1 with patient possession, fullbacks that get high and wing overloads that are used less for pullbacks across the six and more to open the half-spaces for playmaker Lucas Zelarayan or one of the wingers. There were times when Porter had to tinker with a back five – it wasn’t a completely injury-free year, after all – but for the most part, what we’ve seen since 2019 is what we got this year.

And that seemed to be exactly what the Crew needed:

Let’s talk about that hot minute, because my word did Cucho arrive with a bang. He scored four goals in his first three appearances, and then four more in his next five. He was a livewire and relentless in a “ Josef -in-2017” kind of way.

It was a reversal of the pattern we’d seen from this team all year long. It seemed to suggest that the demons of the summer were buried, and that with the arrival of autumn the Crew were going to find their mojo and perform at a level commensurate with their talent.

The other obvious highlight was the Week 33 win over the Red Bulls , courtesy of Derrick Etienne Jr. He came off the bench with 20 minutes remaining and single-handedly turned the game on its ear, rescuing the Crew's season (however temporarily) with a pair of late goals for the 2-1 win .

It became contagious. There were times, in mid-summer, when watching the Crew felt like you were watching the genesis of a juggernaut.

If your star, record-signing No. 9 is always making the most goal-dangerous run possible, and is always doing it at a million miles an hour, and the fans are flipping their collective bean, the other players respond to that. They want to play fast, too – they want to push the tempo, and get into the box at a sprint and feed the beast.

Lowlight

Columbus had one of the best defenses in the league – their 41 goals allowed was bettered, in the Eastern Conference, only by Philadelphia. By almost any measure they were an excellent defensive team.

And yet somehow, over the final 15 minutes of games in which they were ahead or tied, they conceded 17 goals. Think about that! Think about how narrow a slice of the season that is! It breaks my brain!!!

“We’re all pissed off, obviously, with the way it ended,” Porter said after that game. “Honestly I thought we were playing as well as we’d played in any game all year. We were on the road playing, in my opinion, the best team in the league, and we’re up 2-0… I thought the energy, the execution, everything we did on our way to scoring two goals.

“And then we lose our discipline, and we go down a man. For me, that’s what turned the game. You know, up 2-0, 75th minute, 11-v-11? No chance. No chance they come back.”

Except there really was a chance, because identifying the problem (note: playing a man down was not the problem) didn’t fix it. It all came to a head in the final two games of Columbus’s season with the playoffs on the line.