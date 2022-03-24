Thiago Almada's smasher wins MLS Week 4 AT&T Goal of the Week 

For a second straight week, a prized young talent new to MLS from South America has won AT&T 5G Goal of the Week honors.

For Week 4, the top spot goes to Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada in convincing fashion with 62.8% of the vote. It’s the byproduct of a chop-and-finish vs. CF Montréal that helped spark a 3-3 comeback tie at Mercedes Benz Stadium, a thumping introduction from the league-record $16 million transfer from Argentina’s Velez Sarsfield.

Almada follows the triumph of FC Dallas acquisition Alan Velasco in Week 3.

While Almada won in a landslide, second-place finisher Karol Swiderski (20.9% of vote) made a big statement on his first-ever MLS strike. Charlotte FC’s star striker curled home a frozen rope that opened a historic 3-1 win over the New England Revolution, marking the expansion club’s first goal at Bank of America Stadium in style.