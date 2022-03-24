Goal of the Week

Thiago Almada's smasher wins MLS Week 4 AT&T Goal of the Week 

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

For a second straight week, a prized young talent new to MLS from South America has won AT&T 5G Goal of the Week honors.

For Week 4, the top spot goes to Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada in convincing fashion with 62.8% of the vote. It’s the byproduct of a chop-and-finish vs. CF Montréal that helped spark a 3-3 comeback tie at Mercedes Benz Stadium, a thumping introduction from the league-record $16 million transfer from Argentina’s Velez Sarsfield.

Almada follows the triumph of FC Dallas acquisition Alan Velasco in Week 3.

While Almada won in a landslide, second-place finisher Karol Swiderski (20.9% of vote) made a big statement on his first-ever MLS strike. Charlotte FC’s star striker curled home a frozen rope that opened a historic 3-1 win over the New England Revolution, marking the expansion club’s first goal at Bank of America Stadium in style.

Third place went to FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira (8.9% of vote) after a sweeping team move that helped him win Player of the Week presented by Continental Tire honors. LAFC fullback Ryan Hollingshead (7.4% of vote) brought up the rear with a sliced-home volley of his own.

Watch all of Week 4's nominees below.

Goal of the Week Thiago Almada Atlanta United FC

Related Stories

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 4
Alan Velasco's brilliant introduction wins MLS Week 3 AT&T Goal of the Week 
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 3
More News
More News
Nashville SC captain Dax McCarty suspended and fined for violent conduct 
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Nashville SC captain Dax McCarty suspended and fined for violent conduct 
MLS NEXT Pro opening weekend: Everything you need to know
MLS Next Pro

MLS NEXT Pro opening weekend: Everything you need to know
Bettors are backing USMNT to upset Mexico at The Azteca in World Cup Qualifying 
Betting odds

Bettors are backing USMNT to upset Mexico at The Azteca in World Cup Qualifying 
MLS great Aurélien Collin retires after remarkable career

MLS great Aurélien Collin retires after remarkable career
Thiago Almada's smasher wins MLS Week 4 AT&T Goal of the Week 
Goal of the Week

Thiago Almada's smasher wins MLS Week 4 AT&T Goal of the Week 
Mexico vs. USA: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

Mexico vs. USA: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier
More News
Video
Video
How MLS NEXT Pro is changing soccer in North America
25:41

How MLS NEXT Pro is changing soccer in North America
Canada's Golden Generation on the Verge of History
12:44

Canada's Golden Generation on the Verge of History
Which dynamic winger is set for a breakout 2022 season? | Quicker Stats presented by Bounty
1:00

Which dynamic winger is set for a breakout 2022 season? | Quicker Stats presented by Bounty
USA vs. Mexico - it’s qualify or go home for the USMNT
1:18:21

USA vs. Mexico - it’s qualify or go home for the USMNT
More Video
March 24 @ 9:30 PM

March 24 @ 9:30 PM

Watch Mexico vs USA and Costa Rica vs Canada with DaMarcus Beasley and the crew from Extratime