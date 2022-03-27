They've done it! Canada's historic win over Jamaica secures Qatar 2022 World Cup spot

It’s finally official: For the first time in 36 years, the Canadian men’s national team have qualified for a World Cup thanks to a 4-0 win over Jamaica in front of a record crowd at Toronto FC ’s BMO Field on Sunday afternoon.

In lieu of bubbly, there was plenty of champagne soccer on display. Canada absolutely dominated an experimental Jamaican side. Les Rouges outshot The Reggae Boyz 11-2 at halftime and registered an expected goals (xG) total of 1.85 through 45 minutes to Jamaica’s 0.14. It was breathtaking to watch the match unfold.

At least there was no need for ice to chill the champagne.

It was fitting, seeing as how Canada boosted their World Cup hopes in the cold confines of Edmonton and Toronto from November to January Concacaf World Cup qualifying . Those victories over Costa Rica, Mexico and the US men’s national team were vital for the team’s qualification hopes, and it was a storybook ending to secure their spot in Qatar on another chilly day.

It was unexpectedly frigid at BMO Field. Temperatures dipped to below freezing with a windchill of seven degrees (minus-14 Celsius) and snow blowing across the lakeshore.

STARTED FROM THE BOTTOM AND CANADA'S HERE.🦉 JUST LOOK AT WHAT IT MEANS TO THEM. ❤️🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/OZvNTu4W5e

From goalkeeper Milan Borjan to Jonathan David operating as a pseudo-playmaker, every player put in a tremendous shift after a disappointing 1-0 result in Costa Rica on Thursday. The performance in San Jose, specifically in the second half, was impressive but lacked execution.

"We had some road bumps and we needed some road bumps,” said Canada coach John Herdman. “I think this country, they never believed in us because we have given them nothing to believe in. They believe now and I think if we all get behind each other, this is the time to get behind football and unite because we could be a powerhouse.”

There was no such problem on Sunday.

There is still one qualifier remaining in Panama City on Wednesday night (9:05 pm ET | Paramount+, OneSoccer, Sportsnet). Canada can top the Octagonal with at least a draw against Panama and potentially secure improved seeding for the World Cup draw on April 1.

But the important factor is that Canada are back at a men’s World Cup for the first time in 36 years, and the long-suffering fanbase can finally relax and celebrate that fact.