The 7 most consequential moments in MLS history

There’s obviously going to be some recency bias here, and I’m not going to get to every single influential moment. But I did pick out a few of my favorite instances where someone cannonballed into the MLS pool and left an impression for years afterward.

That being said, we can’t pinpoint every single consequential on-field moment in MLS history. But we can pinpoint a few moments of significance that had far-reaching reverberations that led us up to this point and whatever points are coming our way in the future, even if we didn’t know it at the time.

There have been thousands upon thousands of consequential moments in league history since then, and each has their own rippling butterfly effect that has somehow led us to this point on the timeline of the universe's infinite curve. It seems pretty cool that we got to be on the same part of the curve as Ilsinho .

April 6, 2021, marks the 25th anniversary of the first match in MLS history . Eric Wynalda scored the lone goal in the 87th minute as the San Jose Clash beat D.C. United at Spartan Stadium in San Jose.

Meanwhile in Kansas City, D.C. United went up 2-1 in the 82nd thanks to a goal from Julius James. D.C. just needed to hold on for about 10 minutes or so and they’d be in the playoffs. RSL would not. Seems easy enough, right? It was not easy enough.

WELL, we’re talking about it so you can probably guess what happened. RSL beat Colorado 3-0 and Toronto got thumped 5-0. But even with two things crossed off their checklist, RSL didn’t know their fate until about as late as they possibly could. In Seattle, the Sounders went down in the 14th minute to FC Dallas on a goal from Atiba Harris. But goals in the 61st from Nate Jaqua and in the 84th from Brad Evans sealed a 2-1 loss for Dallas.

Heading into Decision Day in 2009, Real Salt Lake needed a nearly impossible amount of things to break their way to gain a “Wild Card” spot. (Please note there are going to be a lot of things that sound fake in here. The internet says that they are real.) RSL sat in 12th place in the overall standings on 37 points going into their final game with the Colorado Rapids. They not only needed to beat Colorado, but also needed D.C. United, Toronto FC and FC Dallas to all fail to grab three points. If that happened, they’d be through to the playoffs on goal differential.

Which then of course led to Galaxy manager Bruce Arena building enough clout to take over as US men's national team manager for the second time which led to [mumbling] and then the current renaissance of the New England Revolution and probably like 80 other consequential things. Do you see how the rest of these are going to go now?

D.C. gave up a penalty in the 92nd minute and Claudio Lopez buried it. The game ended 2-2. D.C and RSL ended the year with 40 points. RSL won the Wild Card spot on goal differential, got shifted to the Eastern Conference bracket* (*told you) and made their way to MLS Cup where they beat the LA Galaxy on penalties. The Galaxy regrouped and won the Supporters’ Shield the next year before coming up short on winning MLS Cup again. They redoubled their efforts, brought in Robbie Keane that offseason and won three of the next four MLS Cups.

I’m pretty sure the league ceased to exist for like a year after this as they reformatted the rules and waited for a government-appointed commission to figure out exactly what went wrong. I didn’t research that, but I honestly see no other option after this.

There’s the obvious result here that this mistake led to the Portland Timbers' first MLS Cup. But it’s really fun to think about everything else that came because of it.

Consider that the Columbus Crew rebranded in 2015. They lost Kei Kamara after a 22-goal, six-assist season and exchanged him for Ola Kamara (I know it’s confusing) who still put up 16 goals and two assists (still very good). They completely faltered the rest of the year despite Ola’s best efforts, finished with the third-worst record in the league and saw attendance drop the next year as a result of a rough few months on the field that would only get worse off it.

To yada-yada some things to say the least, the Save the Crew movement eventually comes alive out of this, the Crew gets saved, and in the span of a few short years Columbus went from an all-time blooper to MLS Cup champions in 2020. And who is their MLS Cup-winning manager? 2015 Portland manager Caleb Porter, who left Portland in 2017 after feeling like he’d accomplished everything he could with the club. Who knows if that happens if Portland loses in 2015.

CONSIDER ALSO that Giovanni Savarese took Portland to MLS Cup the year after Porter’s departure, and former Columbus center back Michael Parkhurst — offloaded after the bottom fell out from under the team in 2016 — captained Atlanta United to a 2018 win over the Timbers.