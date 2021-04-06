MLS launches "Since ’96" throwback apparel collection

Major League Soccer in partnership with Mitchell & Ness on Tuesday launched the retro-inspired apparel collaboration, "Since ’96".
The Since ’96 collection features a Mitchell & Ness polo, sublimed mesh jersey, ‘90s color-blocked hoodie, a windbreaker jacket, and long-sleeve shirt, as well as four types of hats from New Era: the 950 Jersey Hook, 2930 Ripped, 920 Fan Fave and the Winter Knit.
Eleven clubs are featured in the collection: LA Galaxy, Colorado Rapids, Columbus Crew, New England Revolution, Dallas Burn (FC Dallas), D.C. United, Seattle Sounders, The Wiz (Sporting Kansas City), Vancouver 86ers (Whitecaps), Portland Timbers, and San Jose Clash (Earthquakes). Clubs established in 1996 will also have a ‘founding club’ embellishment on the garment.