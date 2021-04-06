MLS launches "Since ’96" throwback apparel collection

Major League Soccer in partnership with Mitchell & Ness on Tuesday launched the retro-inspired apparel collaboration, "Since ’96".

The Since ’96 collection features a Mitchell & Ness polo, sublimed mesh jersey, ‘90s color-blocked hoodie, a windbreaker jacket, and long-sleeve shirt, as well as four types of hats from New Era: the 950 Jersey Hook, 2930 Ripped, 920 Fan Fave and the Winter Knit.