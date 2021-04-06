Jerseys

MLS launches "Since ’96" throwback apparel collection

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Major League Soccer in partnership with Mitchell & Ness on Tuesday launched the retro-inspired apparel collaboration, "Since ’96".

The Since ’96 collection features a Mitchell & Ness polo, sublimed mesh jersey, ‘90s color-blocked hoodie, a windbreaker jacket, and long-sleeve shirt, as well as four types of hats from New Era: the 950 Jersey Hook, 2930 Ripped, 920 Fan Fave and the Winter Knit.

Buy or browse the Since '96 collection at MLSstore.com

Eleven clubs are featured in the collection: LA Galaxy, Colorado Rapids, Columbus Crew, New England Revolution, Dallas Burn (FC Dallas), D.C. United, Seattle Sounders, The Wiz (Sporting Kansas City), Vancouver 86ers (Whitecaps), Portland Timbers, and San Jose Clash (Earthquakes). Clubs established in 1996 will also have a ‘founding club’ embellishment on the garment.

Examples of Colorado Rapids "Since '96" items
Examples of Colorado Rapids "Since '96" items
Examples of Columbus Crew "Since '96" items
Examples of Columbus Crew "Since '96" items

Advertising

Examples of Dallas Burn "Since '96" items
Examples of Dallas Burn "Since '96" items
Examples of D.C. United "Since '96" items
Examples of D.C. United "Since '96" items
Examples of Kansas City "Since '96" items
Examples of Kansas City "Since '96" items
Examples of LA Galaxy "Since '96" items
Examples of LA Galaxy "Since '96" items
Examples of New England Revolution "Since '96" items
Examples of New England Revolution "Since '96" items
Examples of Portland Timbers "Since '96" items
Examples of Portland Timbers "Since '96" items

Advertising

Examples of San Jose Clash "Since '96" items
Examples of San Jose Clash "Since '96" items
Examples of Seattle Sounders "Since '96" items
Examples of Seattle Sounders "Since '96" items
Examples of Vancouver 86ers "Since '96" items
Examples of Vancouver 86ers "Since '96" items

Buy or browse the Since '96 collection at MLSstore.com

Jerseys

Advertising

Related Stories

Class 5: Colorado Rapids launch mountain-inspired 2021 jersey
Limited edition eMLS Cup jersey released ahead of 2021 eMLS Cup
Sporting Kansas City unveil 2021 primary kit, launch “A Force for Good” community campaign

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Concacaf Champions League 2021: How to watch, stream as region's best face off
CONCACAF Champions League

Concacaf Champions League 2021: How to watch, stream as region's best face off
MLS launches "Since ’96" throwback apparel collection

MLS launches "Since ’96" throwback apparel collection
CF Montréal sign goalkeeper Sebastian Breza on loan from Bologna FC
Transfer Tracker

CF Montréal sign goalkeeper Sebastian Breza on loan from Bologna FC
Atlanta United's youth pipeline: What Gabriel Heinze has inherited
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Atlanta United's youth pipeline: What Gabriel Heinze has inherited
Portland Timbers ready for "big responsibility" in CCL

Portland Timbers ready for "big responsibility" in CCL
Ranking MLS teams' chances of winning 2021 Concacaf Champions League
Voices: Andrew Wiebe

Ranking MLS teams' chances of winning 2021 Concacaf Champions League
More News
Video
Video
5 things to know about Concacaf Champions League
1:10

5 things to know about Concacaf Champions League
Josef. Is. Back. Are Atlanta Back With Him? (2021 SEASON PREVIEW)
1:21:47

Josef. Is. Back. Are Atlanta Back With Him? (2021 SEASON PREVIEW)
USMNT Nations League Best XI
13:28

USMNT Nations League Best XI
Will Austin FC be "LEGENDARY" in First-Ever Season (2021 SEASON PREVIEW)
1:19:50

Will Austin FC be "LEGENDARY" in First-Ever Season (2021 SEASON PREVIEW)
More Video
MLS Podcasts

MLS Podcasts

Fun and interactive premier weekly podcasts from MLS. Clear analysis and timely interviews from hosts and guests that will help you feel connected to MLS.