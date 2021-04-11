The 5 most unpredictable MLS teams in 2021

Like everyone on this list, the Rapids had a few key guys regress at least a little in 2020. Even so, they were quite decent for a club that had their season rudely hacked by COVID-19. Up until the moment Minnesota ran them right out of the playoffs, that is.

Yes, they still have work to do to become a real contender, but there’s plenty of young talent for blooming. Of course, we know that doesn't always pan out (or take a linear path, for that matter) and this team checked out on occasion in 2020 (five leaks of 3+ goals in 19 games is not a good ratio). Then again, they didn't lose anyone of consequence over the offseason and cohesion can lift a developing club. We could go back and forth like this all day, so there's no firm telling what they'll do this season.