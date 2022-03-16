"That would be foolish": Seattle Sounders not content with CCL semis advantage vs. Club Leon

"We’re going to go over there and try to win this game. It’s not like we’re going over there to try and keep a 3-0 game," Roldan said.

"We all know that going over there is going to be a battle. We’ve played in Mexico before and know how difficult it is – weather, environment, altitude, fans," the El Salvador international added. "There’s a lot of factors that get taken into consideration, but at the end of the day we got to stay within the game. We got to make sure we go the first 45 without getting a goal conceded and close out the second half. [Then] we’ll be onto the next round and moving forward."