Lesson learned: NYCFC survive late scare to advance to CCL semifinals

But it was also a nearly epic late collapse that saw the Cityzens concede three unanswered goals in the final 21 minutes of a second half that provided important lessons following a 4-2 second leg defeat to Comunicaciones.

It was a historic achievement for New York City FC , who reached the semifinals of the Concacaf Champions League for the first time in club history Tuesday night in Guatemala City.

“I think it was a really good learning lesson for how to act in these kind of games when you need to defend and suffer and get through things,” NYCFC coach Ronny Deila said. “We did things that we should have done better, but we learned something without getting any consequences and that's really good.”

The aggregate series finished level at 5-5, but NYCFC advanced on the away goals tiebreaker. The current MLS Cup champions will now face either the Seattle Sounders or Club Leon in the semifinals.