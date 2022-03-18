Recap: Club León 1, Seattle Sounders FC 1 (4-1 aggregate: SEA advance to semifinals)

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

For the first time in nine years, Seattle Sounders FC are through to the Concacaf Champions League semifinals, punching their ticket with a 1-1 draw against Liga MX side Club León at Estadio León on Thursday.

The result delivered the Sounders a 4-1 victory on aggregate following their 3-0 victory at Lumen Field in Leg 1, with Seattle's lone goal of Leg 2 coming from the penalty spot from Fredy Montero in first-half stoppage time.

After absorbing a wave of pressure throughout the first half, Seattle struck for the back-breaking goal just seconds before the halftime whistle, when João Paulo was brought down in the León area, drawing a penalty kick whistle from Jose Raul Torres. That set the stage for another clinical penalty kick finish from Montero, who sent León goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota the wrong way and cashed it home to the top corner for his third goal of the series.

Seattle nearly saw out the clean sheet, only to see Club León spoil that in the 91st minute with a headed finish from Fidel Ambríz that wound up as nothing more than a consolation tally.

Goals

  • 45'+3' - SEA - Fredy Montero (PK) | WATCH
  • 90'+1' - LEÓ - Fidel Ambríz | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: With the hosts in desperation mode and throwing numbers forward from the opening whistle, it was a mammoth defensive effort from the Sounders on the road to finish off this series. It sets up an all-MLS semifinals on their side of the bracket, with a matchup against defending MLS Cup champion New York City FC next on the docket, with both clubs chasing a shot at making history.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Club León still had a pulse until Montero's first-half strike from the spot, which gave Seattle the road goals tiebreaker and effectively ended whatever hopes the hosts had of mounting a comeback.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Rookie defender Jackson Ragen was thrust into starting duty with Yeimar Gomez Andrade out with an ankle sprain and proved more than up to the task. The former University of Michigan star was everywhere in this contest, getting into challenges, cutting out crosses and crushing headers.

Next Up

  • LEÓ: Sunday, March 20 at Mazatlán | 11 pm ET | Liga MX Clausura
  • SEA: Sunday, March 20 at Austin FC | 4:30 pm ET (FS1, FOX Deportes)
Seattle Sounders FC CONCACAF Champions League

Related Stories

"That would be foolish": Seattle Sounders not content with CCL semis advantage vs. Club Leon
More News
More News
Gregg Berhalter addresses USMNT roster concerns with Qatar 2022 spot on the line
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Gregg Berhalter addresses USMNT roster concerns with Qatar 2022 spot on the line
Recap: Club León 1, Seattle Sounders FC 1 (1-4 aggregate: SEA advance to semifinals)
CONCACAF Champions League

Recap: Club León 1, Seattle Sounders FC 1 (1-4 aggregate: SEA advance to semifinals)
USMNT names 27-player roster for March World Cup Qualifying window
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

USMNT names 27-player roster for March World Cup Qualifying window
2022 MLS Fantasy: Week 4 Positional Rankings
Fantasy Soccer Advice

2022 MLS Fantasy: Week 4 Positional Rankings
Official: Minnesota United add Kemar Lawrence via trade with Toronto FC
Transfer Tracker

Official: Minnesota United add Kemar Lawrence via trade with Toronto FC
Playoff revenge? Philadelphia Union look forward, not back in NYCFC rematch
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Playoff revenge? Philadelphia Union look forward, not back in NYCFC rematch
More News
Video
Video
GOAL: Fidel Ambríz, León - 91st minute
0:55

GOAL: Fidel Ambríz, León - 91st minute
PENALTY: William Tesillo, Club Leon - 47th minute
0:45

PENALTY: William Tesillo, Club Leon - 47th minute
PK GOAL: Fredy Montero, Seattle Sounders - 48th minute
0:40

PK GOAL: Fredy Montero, Seattle Sounders - 48th minute
Giving Up a Three Goal Lead: What Went Wrong For the Revs? | MLS Today
12:02

Giving Up a Three Goal Lead: What Went Wrong For the Revs? | MLS Today
More Video