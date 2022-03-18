Recap: Club León 1, Seattle Sounders FC 1 (4-1 aggregate: SEA advance to semifinals)

The result delivered the Sounders a 4-1 victory on aggregate following their 3-0 victory at Lumen Field in Leg 1, with Seattle's lone goal of Leg 2 coming from the penalty spot from Fredy Montero in first-half stoppage time.

After absorbing a wave of pressure throughout the first half, Seattle struck for the back-breaking goal just seconds before the halftime whistle, when João Paulo was brought down in the León area, drawing a penalty kick whistle from Jose Raul Torres. That set the stage for another clinical penalty kick finish from Montero, who sent León goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota the wrong way and cashed it home to the top corner for his third goal of the series.