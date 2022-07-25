Young Red Bulls shock Western Conference giant Austin FC: “This roster is ready”

"It was a fight until the last second to bring the points home with a very young group," said New York head coach Gerhard Struber after the match. "Today I can see that we have the right roster."

Just take a look at the scoresheet. New York's goals were scored by four different players with an average age of 21.5 years old, including 17-year-old Serge Ngoma, who went off with an injury in the 32nd minute, and his replacement, 20-year-old Cameron Harper.

"My feeling right now is not super sexy," Struber said when asked about Ngoma's injury. The young phenom's goal was his second in just seven MLS matches, the next in a series of exciting young talent to come through the Red Bull pipeline.

"This group is young and you cannot always expect from a group like that that you play on the highest level. For younger players it’s sometimes a bit of a roller coaster," smiled Struber. "This is the challenge when you work with a younger group. I think from the outside this sometimes looks maybe a little bit easier, but this is for me and my whole coaching team. Everyone in my coaching team did a great job to prepare in the right direction."

Struber was effusive in his praise of New York's entire technical staff, listing by name all the individual members of his coaching, analytics and fitness team and crediting them with a vital three points, pushing them into third place in the Eastern Conference.

"This is not only a one man show from me. This is a big teamwork, what we have. Otherwise you cannot win against Austin with such a young group," he gushed. "I needed my team. Everyone. I can trust my whole coaching team in a very, very high level. This is the reason we can pick up points with a very, very young group."