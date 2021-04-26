Team of the Week

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Chicharito electric, Austin FC make history in Week 2

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

The LA Galaxy are rolling in the Greg Vanney era's early days, with star striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez emerging from a hat trick to pace the Week 2 of the Team of the Week presented by Audi.

2021-MLS-1350x1080-TeamoftheWeek_April26

Chicharito scored three times in LA’s 3-2 win Sunday over the New York Red Bulls, giving him five goals through two matches – a significant bounceback from his disappointing 2020. But he’s not the only goalscorer celebrating a lucrative Week 2 performance.

Austin FC forward Cecilio Dominguez, Real Salt Lake winger Anderson Julio and New York City FC attacking midfielder Jesus Medina all bagged braces themselves in early-season wins for their respective teams. Julio, on loan from Liga MX's San Luis, made his RSL debut.

In the 1g/1a column, San Jose Earthquakes homegrown forward Cade Cowell logged his best performance to date, powering a 3-1 win over FC Dallas. Inter Miami CF veteran Federico Higuain enjoyed the same production level in a 2-1 come-from-behind win at the Philadelphia Union, giving head coach Phil Neville his first MLS victory.

Outside backs Brad Smith (Seattle Sounders) and Zachary Brault-Guillard (CF Montréal) both chipped in a goal, while goalkeeper Sean Johnson (NYCFC) posted a shutout that was punctuated by a stunning double-save in their 5-0 win over FC Cincinnati.

The team, organized in a 3-4-3 formation, is coached by Austin FC’s Josh Wolff after he led the expansion side to their first-ever MLS win. Last Saturday, they secured a 3-1 result at the Colorado Rapids.

Team of the Week (3-4-3, left to right): Sean Johnson (NYC) – Brad Smith (SEA), Nicolas Figal (MIA), Zachary Brault-Guillard (MTL) – Anderson Julio (RSL), Federico Higuain (MIA), Ezequiel Barco (ATL), Jesus Medina (NYC) – Cecilio Dominguez (ATX), Chicharito (LA), Cade Cowell (SJ)

Coach: Josh Wolff (ATX)

Bench: David Ochoa (RSL), Gudmundur Thorarinsson (NYC), Eduard Atuesta (LAFC), Matt Polster (NE), Dairon Asprilla (POR), Gianluca Busio (SKC), Nani (ORL)

The Team of the Week presented by Audi is voted on by the MLSsoccer.com editorial staff.

week2-4x5
Team of the Week

