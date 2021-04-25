Recap: Philadelphia Union 1, Inter Miami 2

Inter Miami came back from behind to pick up a 2-1 win against the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on Saturday, as Gonzalo Higuain and Federico Higuain became the first pair of brothers to score in the same MLS game.

The Union began the match dominant, but lacked accuracy when it came to finishing their chances. The hosts took five shots, with Jakob Glesnes' 16th minute header being the team's lone shot on target in the first half. In fact it was Miami who came closest to scoring in the first half with their lone shot of the period when Robbie Robinson's shot hit the crossbar.

The hosts came into the second half with more urgency, and quickly got the reward when Jamiro Monteiro scored in the 54th minute. Kacper Przybylko received the ball on the left side of the penalty area, and sent the ball Monteiro's way. He made a run towards the goal and wasted no time once the ball hit his feet, with a hard strike that marked the Union's first goal of the MLS season.

The Union quickly began the search for a second goal, seemingly shutting Miami out of the match as they racked up shot after shot. However, Philadelphia started to pay the price for their profligacy when Miami scored an equalizer in the 73rd minute. Substitute Federico Higuain's freekick was set up perfectly for his brother Gonzalo Higuain to score a header from right in front of the goal, their first effort on target of the game.