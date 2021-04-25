Recap: Philadelphia Union 1, Inter Miami 2

Inter Miami came back from behind to pick up a 2-1 win against the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on Saturday, as Gonzalo Higuain and Federico Higuain became the first pair of brothers to score in the same MLS game.
The Union began the match dominant, but lacked accuracy when it came to finishing their chances. The hosts took five shots, with Jakob Glesnes' 16th minute header being the team's lone shot on target in the first half. In fact it was Miami who came closest to scoring in the first half with their lone shot of the period when Robbie Robinson's shot hit the crossbar.
The hosts came into the second half with more urgency, and quickly got the reward when Jamiro Monteiro scored in the 54th minute. Kacper Przybylko received the ball on the left side of the penalty area, and sent the ball Monteiro's way. He made a run towards the goal and wasted no time once the ball hit his feet, with a hard strike that marked the Union's first goal of the MLS season.
The Union quickly began the search for a second goal, seemingly shutting Miami out of the match as they racked up shot after shot. However, Philadelphia started to pay the price for their profligacy when Miami scored an equalizer in the 73rd minute. Substitute Federico Higuain's freekick was set up perfectly for his brother Gonzalo Higuain to score a header from right in front of the goal, their first effort on target of the game.
The goal injected some life into the match, and both sides began the search for a game winner. In the end, it was the visitors who won that battle, with Federico Higuain scoring the game winner in the 83rd minute. Nicolas Figal's cross towards the front of goal allowed Federico Higuain the chance to score a header, and give Phil Neville his first win as Miami head coach.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The Union did almost everything to win this match, but squandered their chances. A small invitation to let Miami back into the match with 17 minutes on the clock meant the story of the match completely flipped, and a Miami team that looked down and out for most of the match ended up getting a big three points against the 2020 Supporters' Shield winners..
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: The Higuain brothers combined to score a goal that came almost out of nowhere for Miami, which eventually became the foundation for an unlikely comeback.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Nicolas Figal played a massive part in Miami's first win of the season, doing enough in the back to make sure his side could take advantage of their chances while also delivering the game-winning assist.
Next Up
- PHI: Saturday, May 1 vs. New York City FC | 7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+ | 2021 regular season
- MIA: Sunday, May 2 at Nashville SC | 1 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes | 2021 regular season