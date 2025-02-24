Team of the Matchday: Who shined brightest on MLS is Back weekend?

With a record-setting 46 goals scored on Matchday 1, there was no shortage of viable candidates for the 2025 season's first Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.
Full team (3-4-3, left to right)
Starters: Zack Steffen (COL) - Brayan Ceballos (NE), Miles Robinson (CIN), Rodrigues (SJ) - Diego Rossi (CLB), Brian Gutiérrez (CHI), Boris Enow (DC), Jayden Nelson (VAN) - Anders Dreyer (SD), Emmanuel Latte Lath (ATL), Lionel Messi (MIA)
Coach: Mikey Varas (SD)
Bench: Daniel (SJ), Marlon (LAFC), Cristian Espinoza (SJ), Pedro Vite (VAN), Marco Pašalić (ORL), Tai Baribo (PHI), Jordan Morris (SEA), Petar Musa (DAL), Kévin Denkey (CIN)
Team highlights
As was often the case during last year's record-setting, Supporters' Shield-winning season, Lionel Messi rescued Inter Miami CF at the death. The 2024 Landon Donovan MLS MVP provided two assists, including a perfectly weighted through ball to Telasco Segovia for a 100th-minute equalizer in a 2-2, shorthanded draw with New York City FC.
San Diego FC got their expansion season off to a dream start courtesy of an Anders Dreyer brace and a perfect tactical gameplan from head coach Mikey Varas to knock off defending MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy, 2-0, in their house. MLS-record signing Emmanuel Latte Lath, acquired this winter for a reported $22 million plus add-ons, also scored a brace to hit the ground running for Atlanta United in a 3-2 win over CF Montréal.
The new-look San Jose Earthquakes laid down a marker with their 4-0 thrashing of Real Salt Lake. Center back Rodrigues made the starting XI after scoring and contributing to a shutout for a team that conceded an MLS-record 78 goals last season.
FC Cincinnati center back Miles Robinson and New England Revolution newcomer Brayan Ceballos were similarly crucial in opening-weekend shutouts. Robinson showed why he's a USMNT regular in a 1-0 win over the New York Red Bulls, and Ceballos displayed calmness at the back during a 0-0 draw at Nashville SC.
Zack Steffen kept the clean sheet streak going in the Colorado Rapids' 0-0 draw at St. Louis CITY SC, making five saves – including several from close range.
Boris Enow scored D.C. United's opener and anchored their midfield in a 2-2 draw with Toronto FC, while Jayden Nelson contributed to every goal (1g/3a) on his club debut as Vancouver Whitecaps FC battered Cascadia Cup rivals Portland Timbers, 4-1, at Providence Park.
The Columbus Crew rode Diego Rossi’s brace to a 4-2 win over Chicago Fire FC, canceling out Brian Gutiérrez’s pair of goals for the visitors. Rossi is now the fourth-fastest active MLS player to reach 100 career goal contributions, doing so in just 149 regular-season games.