Team of the Matchday: Who shined brightest on MLS is Back weekend?

Team highlights

The new-look San Jose Earthquakes laid down a marker with their 4-0 thrashing of Real Salt Lake . Center back Rodrigues made the starting XI after scoring and contributing to a shutout for a team that conceded an MLS-record 78 goals last season.

The Columbus Crew rode Diego Rossi’s brace to a 4-2 win over Chicago Fire FC, canceling out Brian Gutiérrez’s pair of goals for the visitors. Rossi is now the fourth-fastest active MLS player to reach 100 career goal contributions, doing so in just 149 regular-season games.