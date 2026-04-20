Team of the Matchday: USMNT's Luna, Roldan make World Cup push

League legends and 2026 FIFA World Cup hopefuls impressed during Matchday 8 to earn their spot on the Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.

Team Highlights

Lionel Messi delivered a vintage performance in front of the second-largest crowd in MLS history on Saturday, netting a brace highlighted by a late game-winning curler in Inter Miami CF's 3-2 triumph over the Colorado Rapids at Empower Field at Mile High.

Bruce Arena reminded fans why he is the winningest coach in league history, overseeing the San Jose Earthquakes' 4-1 victory at LAFC. An Ousseni Bouda brace led the statement result and extended San Jose's best-ever start to an MLS season (7W-1L-0D), which has them joint-top of the Supporters' Shield standings.

FC Dallas striker Petar Musa took control of the Golden Boot presented by Audi race (nine goals), netting a brace in a 2-2 draw against the LA Galaxy. The Croatian international is seeking a World Cup call-up this summer.