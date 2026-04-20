Team of the Matchday: USMNT's Luna, Roldan make World Cup push

League legends and 2026 FIFA World Cup hopefuls impressed during Matchday 8 to earn their spot on the Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.
Full team (3-4-3, left to right)
Starters: Kristijan Kahlina (CLT) - Jefferson Díaz (MIN), Olwethu Makhanya (PHI), Maxwell Woledzi (NSH) - Ousseni Bouda (SJ), Diego Luna (RSL), Cristian Roldan (SEA), Lionel Messi (MIA) - Petar Musa (DAL), Sergi Solans (RSL), Prince Owusu (MTL)
Coach: Bruce Arena (SJ)
Bench: Sean Johnson (DC), Héctor Herrera (HOU), Evander (CIN), Hany Mukhtar (NSH), Tomás Chancalay (MIN), Joseph Paintsil (LA), Timo Werner (SJ), Emmanuel Sabbi (VAN), Hugo Cuypers (CHI)
Team Highlights
Lionel Messi delivered a vintage performance in front of the second-largest crowd in MLS history on Saturday, netting a brace highlighted by a late game-winning curler in Inter Miami CF's 3-2 triumph over the Colorado Rapids at Empower Field at Mile High.
Bruce Arena reminded fans why he is the winningest coach in league history, overseeing the San Jose Earthquakes' 4-1 victory at LAFC. An Ousseni Bouda brace led the statement result and extended San Jose's best-ever start to an MLS season (7W-1L-0D), which has them joint-top of the Supporters' Shield standings.
FC Dallas striker Petar Musa took control of the Golden Boot presented by Audi race (nine goals), netting a brace in a 2-2 draw against the LA Galaxy. The Croatian international is seeking a World Cup call-up this summer.
USMNT midfielder Diego Luna (1g/2a) continued to make his case for World Cup selection, recording three goal contributions alongside Sergi Solans (2g/1a) to guide Real Salt Lake to a 4-2 victory over San Diego FC.
Fellow USMNT midfielder Cristian Roldan also made his World Cup push, ushering Seattle Sounders FC to a 4-1 win over St. Louis CITY SC with two goals from corner kicks.
Prince Owusu (1g/2a) participated in every CF Montréal goal during a 4-1 rout of Red Bull New York for the Canadian side's second win of the season.
Nashville SC center back Maxwell Woledzi continued his stellar debut season, helping the Eastern Conference leaders post a 2-0 win at Atlanta United.
Philadelphia Union center back Olwethu Makhanya kept D.C. United off the scoresheet in a 0-0 draw, and Minnesota United FC defender Jefferson Díaz chipped in an assist during a 2-0 victory over the Portland Timbers.
Finally, Kristijan Kahlina ensured Charlotte FC's 2-1 win at New York City FC by racking up seven saves, including a trio of highlight-reel stops.