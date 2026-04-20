Messi's Mile High magic, San Jose's surge & more from Matchday 8

This MLS weekend treated us to 56 goals – that’s an average of nearly four per game – and an exceptional amount of drama for April, even by the hectic standards of this league.

Matt Wells, the Rapids’ first-year head coach, was quite open about it in the lead-up to this occasion: This highly visible visit from the reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions would be a stress test for the contender aspirations of a Colorado side brimming with intriguing talents (many of them quite young) but limited in pedigree.

History was both made and celebrated at Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday afternoon. The Colorado Rapids welcomed Inter Miami to their former digs for an anniversary commemoration of the founding MLS club’s inaugural home match 30 years ago, and treated the 75,824 fans who turned up – the second-biggest single-game crowd in league history – to a barnburner of a game positively dripping in juicy plotlines.

“There was one team on the pitch. I thought we were outstanding from start to finish,” Wells said afterwards. “It’s a travesty we didn’t win the game. There will be moments – the goals – that we need to analyze and improve.”

Just when it was all to play for again at 2-2, Lionel Messi did what Lionel Messi so often does: Break hearts with a late dagger to take all three points, and leave Colorado ruing what might have been.

And these ‘Rapkids’ did indeed show up, carving open the Herons with some slick soccer and a couple of swaggy finishes from Rafa Navarro and homegrown Darren Yapi to get that NFL-sized venue rocking. Problem was, they’d already dug themselves a 2-0 hole with some self-inflicted early wounds that made it all too easy for Miami to snatch a halftime lead.

With eight domestic products in their starting XI, a 20-year-old homegrown running the attack and only one recognized star name, Timo Werner , in the mix, Bruce Arena’s team just walked into BMO Stadium and handed a menacing LAFC side their second loss of the season (and second straight), a 4-1 stunner that drives home the staying power of Bruce Arena’s year-two turnaround.

Turns out, however, that you’ll have to wait at least one more week.

Admit it: Plenty of you out there are waiting for midnight to strike on the Cinderella tale that is the 2026 San Jose Earthquakes . It’s OK. This is an eminently rational response to a plotline that defies so much of what’s considered logical around Major League Soccer.

They are quite simply the most inspiring story of the year so far.

After another banner outing from Niko Tsakiris , Ousseni Bouda and Beau Leroux , the reborn Quakes are 7W-1L-0D, and sit at the top of the overall table alongside last year’s Western Conference champions, Vancouver Whitecaps FC .

First, Toronto FC treated viewers to the latest in their string of wild, breathless home matches as Austin FC hit BMO Field, the two sides repeatedly trading haymakers – and the lead – in an end-to-end encounter that wound up 3-3 yet could’ve spun anywhere.

What is it about those early kickoffs north of the border? Two of the weekend’s goalfests unfolded on Saturday afternoon in Canada.

Two goals in five second-half minutes from Facu Torres and Christian Ramírez seemed to have grabbed the visitors a dramatic late win, only for TFC homegrown Kobe Franklin – who later called it “another crazy game” – to dig out an 88th-minute equalizer. As Phil West of ATX-based outlet Verde All Day noted, it's the sixth time Austin have conceded a goal in the last 15 minutes of a game this year, a prime ingredient in their drift towards the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

Shortly afterwards and 346 miles (558 kilometers) to the northeast, CF Montréal got a classic ‘new manager bounce’ with a vibrant 4-1 dispatching of Red Bull New York at Stade Saputo, paced by Prince Owusu , who scored a penalty and played a role in all three of his side’s other tallies. It was the debut of interim coach Philippe Eullaffroy, who took over from Marco Donadel last week and managed to adjust both the lineup and the vibes.

It’s just the second positive result of the year for the Québecois, both of them well-taken wins over RBNY. Even if that might signal a statistical outlier effect, no one in Blue-blanc-noir will complain. Might CFMTL’s much-critiqued roster actually be capable of competing?

“There's one word we used perhaps most often, not the only one, but most often: Smile,” explained Eullaffroy in French. “We wanted to bring smiles back to everyone on the team and staff. And the second word was intensity. So we wanted to be a very intense animal that does everything to win, but with a smile.”

This weekend’s action kicked off a bit earlier than usual thanks to a Friday night affair in Vancouver that keeps the home side atop the overall table. The Whitecaps stylishly swept aside struggling Sporting KC in a 3-0 thumping that was actually more one-sided than the scoreline suggests; the expected-goals figures of 4.3-0.3 tell the tale more accurately.

With pace and trickery from wing wizards Emmanuel Sabbi and Bruno Caicedo providing a devastating contrast to the incisive orchestration of savvy veteran Thomas Müller, the ‘Caps stifled SKC from the jump, racing out to a three-goal lead before half an hour had elapsed and keeping a foot on their throat the rest of the way.

As my colleague Jonathan Sigal details, Vancouver are in record-breaking territory. They’re just the second team in MLS history to stack up at least 22 goals in the first eight games of a season, and are on pace to set new all-time league marks with 89 points and 93 goals scored.

Around the grounds

Speaking of records: San Diego FC thumbed their nose at the MLS conventional wisdom around expansion teams in 2025 with their remarkable debut campaign. Yet they appear to have run face-first into a deeply-rooted MLS phenomenon: The Concacaf Champions Cup hangover.

With Saturday’s 4-2 shellacking at red-hot Real Salt Lake, Los Niños are now winless in six games since their wild 3-2 Round-of-16 Leg 1 win against two-time reigning LIGA MX champs Toluca in CCC play on March 11. They again made sloppy mistakes in their buildup play, the worst of them punished by Diego Luna just five minutes after kickoff, and look shorthanded in multiple areas, even while disaffected superstar Chucky Lozano remains on the books, still yet to find a new club.