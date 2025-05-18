Brian Gutiérrez bolsters USMNT case in dominant Chicago Fire win

“We challenge Guti every day because we know the quality he has in him,” head coach Gregg Berhalter said postgame. “His play speaks for itself, but we keep challenging him, and today he rose to the challenge.”

Chicago Fire FC 's homegrown midfielder produced arguably his best game of the season on Matchday 14, delivering two goals and an assist in Saturday's 4-1 road rout at Charlotte FC .

Grabbing the spotlight

In their first season under Berhalter, the Fire have tasked Gutiérrez with playing a far more consequential role than ever. Where he previously was used primarily out wide or as a deputy to former Designated Player Xherdan Shaqiri, the 21-year-old is now the main connector between the midfield and attack.

Saturday's man-of-the-match performance brings Gutiérrez to five goals in 2025, trailing only Golden Boot presented by Audi hopeful Hugo Cuypers (eight) for the team lead.

His newfound impact has helped get the most out of not only Cuypers, but also winter additions Jonathan Bamba and Philip Zinckernagel, both of whom also got on the scoresheet at Bank of America Stadium. The result was a four-goal output – the most Charlotte have ever conceded at home.