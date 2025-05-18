Brian Gutiérrez bolsters USMNT case in dominant Chicago Fire win

Brian Gutiérrez is getting hot at the right time.
Chicago Fire FC's homegrown midfielder produced arguably his best game of the season on Matchday 14, delivering two goals and an assist in Saturday's 4-1 road rout at Charlotte FC.
“We challenge Guti every day because we know the quality he has in him,” head coach Gregg Berhalter said postgame. “His play speaks for itself, but we keep challenging him, and today he rose to the challenge.”
Grabbing the spotlight
In their first season under Berhalter, the Fire have tasked Gutiérrez with playing a far more consequential role than ever. Where he previously was used primarily out wide or as a deputy to former Designated Player Xherdan Shaqiri, the 21-year-old is now the main connector between the midfield and attack.
Saturday's man-of-the-match performance brings Gutiérrez to five goals in 2025, trailing only Golden Boot presented by Audi hopeful Hugo Cuypers (eight) for the team lead.
His newfound impact has helped get the most out of not only Cuypers, but also winter additions Jonathan Bamba and Philip Zinckernagel, both of whom also got on the scoresheet at Bank of America Stadium. The result was a four-goal output – the most Charlotte have ever conceded at home.
“Guti is a very talented player and has a lot of qualities,” Zinckernagel told reporters of his new teammate. “It was really nice that he could get two goals today and show what he can do, and show how big his potential is. I guess there’s a reason for the rumors that big clubs are interested."
Making his USMNT case
Gutiérrez's breakout performance comes just days after he confirmed his commitment to the US men's national team, settling a years-long tug-of-war with Mexico for his international allegiance. Now, with the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup just around the corner, the playmaker who earned his first USMNT caps in January could have the opportunity to represent his country in senior international competition.
“Obviously, you want to be there as a player,” Gutiérrez said earlier this week about the possibility of making Mauricio Pochettino's Gold Cup roster, which is set to be announced on May 22.
“Representing your national team is the pinnacle of being a soccer player. I want to be there, and I think I’m in the loop.”
There may be no better coach in MLS for Gutiérrez to play under than Berhalter, who had two USMNT stints between 2018-24 before taking over as Fire head coach and director of football this year.
“When you have aspirations to be playing for the national team, you have to perform at a high level week and and week out,” Berhalter said. “Last week [against Atlanta], he had a solid game, and this week, an outstanding game. For Guti, it’s about building that.
"I know from experience that it’s difficult picking rosters, and you leave some great players out at times," Berhalter added.
"That’s just part of it. But all you can do is let your play speak for itself."