Team of the Matchday: Orlando City, St. Louis CITY make Rivalry Week statements

Orlando City SC and St. Louis CITY SC both returned to the win column during Matchday 14 as Rivalry Week ended, headlining the latest Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.
Orlando showed their potential in a 3-1 win at Inter Miami CF that earned Florida Derby bragging rights, a result manager Oscar Pareja hopes stops their seesaw-like form. DP striker Ercan Kara remained red-hot, grabbing 1g/1a to pace the Lions.
St. Louis thrashed Sporting Kansas City in the Midwest’s newest rivalry, taking a 4-0 result behind Indiana Vassilev’s brace (2g/0a) and a six-save shutout from goalkeeper Roman Bürki. CITY SC center back Tim Parker also shined in the “Soccer Capital” battle, stopping the visitors’ resurgent attack.
Supporters’ Shield leaders FC Cincinnati earned a thrilling 3-2 win over Hell is Real rival Columbus Crew, carried by 2g/0a and a decisive caused turnover from midfielder Luciano Acosta. Roman Celentano also made a result-saving stop in second-half stoppage time, placing on the bench.
Nashville SC star Hany Mukhtar is mounting an impressive defense of last year’s Landon Donovan MLS MVP award, scoring twice in a 2-1 win at Charlotte FC. Philadelphia Union midfielder Dániel Gazdag also scored twice, powering a 3-0 win over the New England Revolution.
D.C. United’s Christian Benteke (1g/1a) and Atlanta United’s Giorgos Giakoumakis (2g/0a) continued their stellar seasons and stay right in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race. Benteke’s efforts came in a 3-0 rout of the LA Galaxy, while Giakoumakis came off the bench to help earn a 3-3 draw at Chicago Fire FC.
Rounding out the side are center backs Andrés Reyes (New York Red Bulls) and Michael Boxall (Minnesota United FC). Reyes found the opener in a 2-1 win over CF Montréal and Boxall was assertive in a 1-0 win at the Portland Timbers.
Team of the Matchday (3-4-3, left to right): Roman Bürki (STL) - Tim Parker (STL), Andrés Reyes (RBNY), Michael Boxall (MIN) - Indiana Vassilev (STL), Dániel Gazdag (PHI), Hany Mukhtar (NSH), Luciano Acosta (CIN) - Christian Benteke (DC), Giorgos Giakoumakis (ATL), Ercan Kara (ORL)
Coach: Oscar Pareja (ORL)
Bench: Roman Celentano (CIN), Danny Wilson (COL), Ilie Sánchez (LAFC), Ryan Gauld (VAN), Jáder Obrian (DAL), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (MIN), Maren Haile-Selassie (CHI), Julián Carranza (PHI), Gyasi Zardes (ATX)
Audi Goals Drive Progress
MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $200 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.