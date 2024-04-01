Team of the Matchday: Mihailovic, Pec lead big Matchday 7 victories

Matchday 7 was full of players scoring for their new club, especially in all-important home victories.
That certainly applied to Atlanta United striker Jamal Thiaré, who celebrated his 31st birthday with a second-half, super-sub brace in a 3-0 victory over Chicago Fire FC. He's joined up top by Real Salt Lake talisman Cristian Arango, whose hat-trick sparked a 3-1 comeback win over St. Louis CITY SC.
Gabriel Pec opened his LA Galaxy account, lashing home the 1-0 winner against Seattle Sounders FC off a set-up from fellow new DP winger Joseph Paintsil. Similarly, club-record signing Djordje Mihailovic found his Colorado Rapids breakthrough with 2g/1a in a 3-2 comeback win over LAFC.
The remaining two midfield spots belong to D.C. United's Mateusz Klich and Vancouver Whitecaps FC's Fafà Picault. Klich ran the show in a 1-0 win over CF Montréal, while Picault had 1g/1a in a 3-2 Cascadia Cup victory against Portland Timbers.
Speaking of rivalries, Austin FC center back Julio Cascante's header jumpstarted a 2-1 comeback win over Copa Tejas foe FC Dallas. Philadelphia Union veteran Jack Elliott is the other central defender, putting out fires in a 2-0 win vs. Minnesota United FC.
Houston Dynamo FC fullback Franco Escobar got the 2-1 comeback winner vs. the San Jose Earthquakes. At the other fullback spot, Jake Davis' long-range golazo and deft assist helped pace Sporting Kansas City's 3-1 win at Toronto FC.
New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese ensured his team left Chase Stadium with a 1-1 draw vs. Inter Miami CF, finishing with five saves and repeatedly frustrating Luis Suárez.
Lastly, Peter Vermes is this week's Team of the Matchday presented by Audi manager. His Sporting KC are now unbeaten in 11 straight against Toronto, and this latest result came without club captain Johnny Russell and Designated Player Alan Pulido.
Team of the Matchday (4-4-2, left to right): Matt Freese (NYC) - Franco Escobar (HOU), Jack Elliott (PHI), Julio Cascante (ATX), Jake Davis (SKC) - Gabriel Pec (LA), Djordje Mihailovic (COL), Mateusz Klich (DC), Fafà Picault (VAN) - Cristian Arango (RSL), Jamal Thiaré (ATL)
Coach: Peter Vermes (SKC)
Bench: William Yarbrough (SJ), DeAndre Yedlin (CIN), Artur (HOU), Rémi Walter (SKC), Ryan Gauld (VAN), Evander (POR), Marino Hinestroza (CLB), Jacob Shaffelburg (NSH), Lewis Morgan (RBNY)
