Chicho Arango's hat trick powers Real Salt Lake: "He sets the tone" 

"The first goal that he scored is world-class, right?" Mastroeni added. "... He's the driving force and everything we do with this group, he's the mental monster during training. He sets the tone on both sides of the ball. And I'm just so happy for him to have the game that he had, because it then represents the rest of the group."

"I think Chicho's quality really shined through tonight," RSL head coach Pablo Mastroeni told reporters afterwards at America First Field. "I think, and oftentimes I say this to attacking players, when you commit to the defensive side of the ball, the soccer gods will reward you with some great attacking opportunities. And I think he took them."

Down 1-0 in the 70th minute against St. Louis CITY SC , Designated Player and captain Chicho Arango put his team on his back, ripping off a hat trick to give RSL a statement 3-1 win and propel them into third place on the Western Conference table (3W-2L-1D; 10 points).

Perhaps Arango was somewhat fortunate to be on the field after an off-ball incident was reviewed for a potential sending-off offense, but a red card was not given after he appeared to lash out at Tomas Totland.

The Colombian international certainly made the most of his opportunity. Playing in a more withdrawn role than his usual No. 9 position, Arango stayed on the field for a 21-minute hat-trick, his first for the Claret-and-Cobalt.

"I'm always very proud of the team, that they came out into the second half with a lot of character and coming out to look for the game," Arango said via translator after the match. "Pablo told me not to get frustrated by being down, that the first goal would come.