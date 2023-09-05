Team of the Matchday: Miami, Orlando continue rise in Matchday 30

Daunting road trips posed no issue for MLS’s two Florida-based clubs in Matchday 30, leading to pink and purple across the Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.
Inter Miami CF captivated Hollywood via a 3-1 win over defending MLS Cup/Supporters’ Shield champions LAFC, a result paced by superstar Lionel Messi (0g/2a) and defender Jordi Alba (1g/0a). Toss in red-hot goalkeeper Drake Callender (five saves) and their Audi MLS Cup Playoffs outlook continues to improve.
Orlando City SC held on for a 1-0 win over league leaders FC Cincinnati, dealing the hosts their first regular-season loss of 2023 at TQL Stadium. Facundo Torres (1g/0a) has now scored four times in the Lions’ last four matches, surging into World Cup qualifiers with Uruguay, while head coach Oscar Pareja’s team has an MLS-high seven road wins as they climb the Eastern Conference table. Pedro Gallese (four saves) is on the bench after his eighth clean sheet of the season.
The three strikers – Cucho Hernández (Columbus Crew), Christian Benteke (D.C. United) and Alan Pulido (Sporting Kansas City) – were borderline dominant. Hernández netted his first MLS hat trick in a 4-2 win at CF Montréal; Benteke’s two goals and one assist paced a 4-0 win over Chicago Fire FC; and Pulido’s brace powered a 2-1 comeback win over budding rival St. Louis CITY SC.
Portland Timbers midfielder Evander (1g/0a) uncorked an equalizing golazo in a 2-2 draw at Seattle Sounders FC, pushing the club’s unbeaten streak to six against the Cascadia Cup rival. New England Revolution midfielder Tomás Chancalay (2g/0a) showed attacking thrust in a 2-2 draw with Austin FC, an encouraging sign from the Argentine summer signing.
Philadelphia Union defender Kai Wagner (0g/3a) used pinpoint delivery to spark a 4-1 comeback win over the New York Red Bulls, and Real Salt Lake defender Brayan Vera (1g/0a) unleashed a free-kick rocket to jumpstart a 2-0 rivalry win over the Colorado Rapids that sealed this year’s Rocky Mountain Cup.
Team of the Matchday (3-4-3, left to right): Drake Callender (MIA) - Kai Wagner (PHI), Brayan Vera (RSL), Jordi Alba (MIA) - Tomás Chancalay (NE), Evander (POR), Facundo Torres (ORL), Lionel Messi (MIA) - Cucho Hernández (CLB), Christian Benteke (DC), Alan Pulido (SKC)
Coach: Oscar Pareja (ORL)
Bench: Pedro Gallese (ORL), Michael Boxall (MIN), Alex Ring (ATX), Mateusz Klich (DC), Scott Arfield (CLT), Thiago Almada (ATL), Ryan Gauld (VAN), Jesús Ferreira (DAL), Cristian Arango (RSL)
