Team of the Matchday: Miami, Orlando continue rise in Matchday 30

Orlando City SC held on for a 1-0 win over league leaders FC Cincinnati, dealing the hosts their first regular-season loss of 2023 at TQL Stadium. Facundo Torres (1g/0a) has now scored four times in the Lions’ last four matches, surging into World Cup qualifiers with Uruguay, while head coach Oscar Pareja’s team has an MLS-high seven road wins as they climb the Eastern Conference table. Pedro Gallese (four saves) is on the bench after his eighth clean sheet of the season.