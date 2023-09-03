Christian Benteke lifts DC United above playoff line: "The result we needed"

Several key questions surrounded D.C. United before their Matchday 30 home clash against Chicago Fire FC – the team that sat one place ahead of them in the standings and occupied the Eastern Conference’s ninth-and-final Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs position.

Did D.C. have enough mettle to leap above the playoff line? Could Christian Benteke, scoreless in his last 11 across all competitions, get back on track? Would midseason signing Gabriel Pirani become the Lewis O’Brien replacement they needed after the latter's loan from Nottingham Forest ended in July? And, perhaps less immediately pressing but still important, will Wayne Rooney – who is out of contract at season's end – be back to coach next year?

With a resounding 4-0 win that saw the Black-and-Red vault the Fire and land on the right side of the playoff line, the club answered some of those questions Saturday night.

“It was the result we needed. We put a lot of work in over the last couple of weeks really on getting the attacking players in better areas,” said Rooney, whose side had scored just twice in the six matches prior to their Audi Field win.

Benteke back on track

The main beneficiary of all that training-ground work appeared to be Benteke, who notched two goals and an assist in a “man of the match”-worthy performance. The breakout night ended a brutal dry spell for the Belgian international and ex-Premier League star who signed with D.C. in August 2022.

“Of course when you're a striker and you're not scoring, your confidence is down a little bit,” said Rooney, who, as the Premier League’s third all-time leading scorer, would know a thing or two about a striker’s mentality.

“And towards the top he took his first goal excellent. A great bit of skill, great finish. And then that normally happens, you score one and you get another one. I think the big thing is you put yourself in the right positions, in better positions, and if he does that, he'll score goals."

As Benteke has gone this season, so too have D.C. But the 2023 MLS All-Star echoed his manager's thoughts on doing the little things right to get back on track.