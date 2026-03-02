MLS vs. LIGA MX returns for 2026 MLS All-Star Game in Charlotte

Tickets for the MLS All-Star Game and the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge will go on sale to the public on Tuesday, March 24 at 10 am ET .

Additionally, MLS All-Stars and standouts from Mexico's top soccer league will compete in the 2026 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T on Tuesday, July 28 at Truist Field in Charlotte (8 pm ET | Apple TV ).

The best players in North America will compete at Charlotte FC 's Bank of America Stadium this summer when the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime features the MLS All-Stars against the LIGA MX All-Stars on Wednesday, July 29 (8 pm ET | Apple TV ).

Rivalry renewed

The 2026 MLS All-Star Game marks the third consecutive and the fifth overall meeting between MLS and LIGA MX, two rival leagues fueled by pride and passion.

The partnership between MLS and LIGA MX also consists of major events on the soccer calendar, including Leagues Cup and the Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup.

Dozens of MLS and LIGA MX players are expected to compete at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which the United States, Canada and Mexico will co-host this summer.

"The 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime will feature a can’t-miss rematch between the best of MLS and LIGA MX," said MLS Executive Vice President Camilo Durana. "With the energy and momentum our Leagues will experience coming out of a historic World Cup on home soil, we are thrilled to showcase our All-Stars and put on a great show for fans in Charlotte and those watching around the world on Apple TV."