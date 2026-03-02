MLS vs. LIGA MX returns for 2026 MLS All-Star Game in Charlotte

The best players in North America will compete at Charlotte FC's Bank of America Stadium this summer when the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime features the MLS All-Stars against the LIGA MX All-Stars on Wednesday, July 29 (8 pm ET | Apple TV).
Additionally, MLS All-Stars and standouts from Mexico's top soccer league will compete in the 2026 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T on Tuesday, July 28 at Truist Field in Charlotte (8 pm ET | Apple TV).
Tickets for the MLS All-Star Game and the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge will go on sale to the public on Tuesday, March 24 at 10 am ET.
Rivalry renewed
The 2026 MLS All-Star Game marks the third consecutive and the fifth overall meeting between MLS and LIGA MX, two rival leagues fueled by pride and passion.
The partnership between MLS and LIGA MX also consists of major events on the soccer calendar, including Leagues Cup and the Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup.
Dozens of MLS and LIGA MX players are expected to compete at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which the United States, Canada and Mexico will co-host this summer.
"The 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime will feature a can’t-miss rematch between the best of MLS and LIGA MX," said MLS Executive Vice President Camilo Durana. "With the energy and momentum our Leagues will experience coming out of a historic World Cup on home soil, we are thrilled to showcase our All-Stars and put on a great show for fans in Charlotte and those watching around the world on Apple TV."
"We are excited that LIGA BBVA MX will once again be part of the MLS All-Star Game for the 2026 edition," said Francisco Iturbide, Director of Operations, Competitions and Development for LIGA MX. "This event reflects the value of our collaboration with MLS and provides us with an important opportunity to showcase the quality and competitiveness of our players. We are certain that it will be a great week for fans of all three countries."
MLS All-Star roster
The MLS All-Star roster will consist of 26 total players:
- 11 players selected by a fan vote
- 13 players selected by the MLS All-Star head coach
- 2 players selected by MLS Commissioner Don Garber
More details about fan voting will be shared at a later date.
LIGA MX All-Star roster
The LIGA MX All-Star roster will consist of 26 total players. More details about the selection process will be announced at a later date.
All-Star Week
In addition to the match and Skills Challenge, MLS will host a week of events in Charlotte surrounding the game, including:
- Celebrations of soccer
- Community service initiatives
- Player appearances
- The fifth edition of the MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate
Past meetings
MLS has won three of four All-Star Games against LIGA MX: 2021 in penalties (Los Angeles), in 2022 by a 2-1 scoreline (Minnesota), and in 2025 via a 3-1 victory (Austin). LIGA MX won in 2024 with a 4-1 result (Columbus).
In the Skills Challenge, MLS and LIGA MX are even at two wins each. LIGA MX won in 2021 (Los Angeles) and 2024 (Columbus), while MLS took the honors in 2022 (Minnesota) and in 2025 (Austin).
Charlotte FC
Since their MLS debut in 2022, Charlotte FC have consistently ranked among the top three clubs in attendance across their first four seasons played at Bank of America Stadium, including a historic 74,479 fans for the inaugural season home opener.
The club has made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in three consecutive seasons, and last year finished fourth in the Eastern Conference (59 points).
Nearly three million fans have attended matches at Bank of America Stadium since the club’s inception across MLS, Leagues Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, Copa América, and international friendlies.
Bank of America Stadium, which is located in the heart of Uptown Charlotte, is also home to the NFL's Carolina Panthers.
"Our stadium has consistently shown that it can deliver unforgettable experiences through world-class events, and the 2026 MLS All-Star Game will be another chance for our city to be on display to a global audience," said Kristi Coleman, Tepper Sports & Entertainment CEO.
"All Star Week will bring community programming and celebrations that showcase the Carolinas' spirit of service and passion for the sport. We look forward to welcoming MLS fans from across the country, along with our colleagues from LIGA MX and visiting supporters, to experience everything Charlotte and our region has to offer."