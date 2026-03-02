Matchday 2: Every result, key moments & full highlights

Matchday 2 of the 2026 MLS regular season is in the books. Here's what you might have missed and what decided every match.
Chicago Fire FC 3, CF Montréal 0
Chicago's attack kicked into gear with a 3-0 win over Montréal, despite playing 40-plus minutes with 10 men (Jonathan Dean red card).
Jonathan Bamba scored in the first half, before Hugo Cuypers and Robin Lod padded the scoreline in second-half stoppage time.
Red Bull New York 1, New England Revolution 0
Julian Hall scored his third goal of the season, giving Red Bull New York their second straight win under new head coach Michael Bradley.
In another sign of RBNY's youth movement, Hall's game-winner came off assists from fellow academy products Matthew Dos Santos and Adri Mehmeti. That trio is all 17 or younger.
Minnesota United FC 1, FC Cincinnati 0
Kelvin Yeboah reacted quickest to a deflected free kick and headed home for Minnesota's 1-0 win over Cincy.
Colombian superstar James Rodríguez made his first Loons' matchday squad, though the marquee offseason signing didn't feature. Evander (leg) missed out for the visitors due to injury.
Colorado Rapids 2, Portland Timbers 0
Colorado earned their first win of the Matt Wells era, with goals from newcomers Hamzat Ojediran and Lucas Herrington sealing a 2-0 victory over Portland.
Timbers defender Jimer Fory received a 77th-minute red card, ending hopes of a comeback result.
San Jose Earthquakes 2, Atlanta United 0
Preston Judd's second goal of the season got San Jose rolling in a 2-0 win over Atlanta, then star signing Timo Werner assisted Ousseni Bouda's insurance strike. Werner was a second-half substitute days after arriving stateside from Germany.
Atlanta still await their first win of head coach Tata Martino's second stint with the club, continuing early frustrations for Miguel Almirón & Co.
Real Salt Lake 2, Seattle Sounders FC 1
RSL celebrated their home opener with a 2-1 win over the Sounders, paced by goals from 18-year-old homegrown Aiden Hezarkhani and forward Ariath Piol.
USMNT midfielder Cristian Roldan pulled one back in the second half off a corner kick, but it wasn't enough to stop Seattle's persistent struggles at RSL.
Sporting Kansas City 2, Columbus Crew 2
Dejan Joveljić scored twice for Sporting KC in this wild 2-2 draw, which also saw Crew striker Wessam Abou Ali score and miss a penalty kick.
Both teams await their first win under new head coaches. Raphael Wicky leads Sporting KC, while Henrik Rydström is at the helm for Columbus.
Houston Dynamo FC 0, LAFC 2
LAFC's hot start continued with a 2-0 victory at Houston, who ended the match with nine men after Son Heung-Min drew red cards on Antônio Carlos and Agustín Bouzat.
The Black & Gold's goals came from distance through midfielders Mark Delgado and Stephen Eustáquio, the latter opening his account after an offseason move.
FC Dallas 0, Nashville SC 0
This cross-conference clash ended in a 0-0 draw, as FC Dallas striker Petar Musa was blanked after netting a brace on Matchday 1.
Nashville SC's high-powered attack was held under wraps while striker Sam Surridge missed out due to illness.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC 3, Toronto FC 0
Thomas Müller scored twice for Vancouver, including one from the penalty spot, and Brian White added another in a 3-0 home victory over Toronto.
TFC recently acquired Josh Sargent from EFL Championship side Norwich City for a reported $22 million transfer fee, though the USMNT striker wasn't yet in the matchday squad.
LA Galaxy 3, Charlotte FC 0
João Klauss continued his hot start for LA by adding a brace after Lucas Sanabria opened the scoring in a 3-0 rout of Charlotte FC.
The Galaxy scored three times in a five-minute span, contributing to the fastest three-goal start in club history.
Austin FC 1, D.C. United 0
Christian Ramírez opened his Austin FC account, handing the hosts a 1-0 victory late against D.C. United.
Earlier this week, the veteran forward was acquired via waivers following a season with LA.
Philadelphia Union 1, New York City FC 2
Hannes Wolf opened the scoring and homegrown defender Tayvon Gray scored a 99th-minute winner for NYCFC during a thrilling 2-1 win at Subaru Park.
Philadelphia ended the match with 10 men after Olwethu Makhanya's red card in second-half stoppage time. The 2025 Supporters' Shield winners have suffered defeats in their first two games this season.
Orlando City 2, Inter Miami CF 4
Lionel Messi's brace powered a memorable 4-2 comeback victory for Inter Miami over Orlando City, their first win at Inter&Co Stadium in the Florida Derby.
Telasco Segovia added 1g/2a for the visitors, and Mateo Silvetti sparked the turnaround with a strike from distance. Messi's second goal came on a trademark free kick.
The 2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi champions reversed course after Marco Pašalić and Martín Ojeda handed Orlando a 2-0 lead at halftime.
San Diego FC 2, St. Louis CITY SC 0
Anders Dreyer delivered 1g/1a as San Diego comfortably dispatched St. Louis, 2-0, at home.
The 2025 MLS Newcomer of the Year is now the second-fastest player in MLS history to record 20 goals and 20 assists, doing so in his 36th regular-season game.
The fastest? Messi, of course (26 games).