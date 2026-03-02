John Pulskamp's penalty save rescues Sporting Kansas City | Energy Moment of the Matchday

With three minutes remaining in regulation, a vital home point looked set to slip away from Sporting Kansas City . Enter John Pulskamp .

The 24-year-old goalkeeper came up clutch in the dying moments of the game, denying Wessam Abou Ali's late penalty to secure a 2-2 draw with the Columbus Crew and earn Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius honors for Matchday 2.

After a Dejan Joveljić brace gave the hosts a 2-1 lead, Diego Rossi evened the score for the visitors in the 82nd minute.

Five minutes later, Abou Ali stepped up to the spot with a chance to take all three points. But Pulskamp was equal to the task, denying the Palestine international by diving to his right to make a strong save.

"I think this is a really good performance from John and helps him to grow," said Sporting head coach Raphael Wicky.

"... Of course, at the end, he helps us with the penalty save to keep this point at home against a very good Columbus team."