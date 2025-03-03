Team of the Matchday: Luis Suárez, Emil Forsberg answer the call

Matchday 2 brought star power and late-game heroics, making selection to the latest Team of the Matchday presented by Audi hard to come by.

Team highlights

Tai Baribo stole the headlines in Philadelphia with three one-touch finishes, bagging a hat trick in the Union’s 4-1 victory against FC Cincinnati. Overseeing back-to-back convincing wins to begin his Union tenure, Bradley Carnell earns TotM coaching honors with Philly sitting atop the early Eastern Conference table.

At Inter&Co Stadium, César Araújo scored a pinpoint free-kick goal over Toronto FC’s wall, kissing his effort off the post before adding an assist to engineer a 4-2 Orlando City SC win.