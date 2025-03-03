Team of the Matchday: Luis Suárez, Emil Forsberg answer the call

Matchday 2 brought star power and late-game heroics, making selection to the latest Team of the Matchday presented by Audi hard to come by.
Full team (3-4-3, left to right)
Starters: Chris Brady (CHI) - Ryan Hollingshead (LAFC), Michael Boxall (MIN), Mohamed Farsi (CLB) - Wilfried Zaha (CLT), Emil Forsberg (RBNY), César Araújo (ORL), Telasco Segovia (MIA) - Brian White (VAN), Tai Baribo (PHI), Luis Suárez (MIA)
Coach: Bradley Carnell (PHI)
Bench: James Pantemis (POR), Alex Freeman (ORL), Jeppe Tverskov (SD), Quinn Sullivan (PHI), David Da Costa (POR), Kelvin Yeboah (MIN), Rafael Navarro (COL), Petar Musa (DAL), Hugo Cuypers (CHI)
Team highlights
Charlotte FC thrilled in their home opener, as marquee offseason signing Wilfried Zaha created their first goal before scoring a volley on his debut to spark a 2-0 win over Atlanta United. Likewise for Emil Forsberg, who bent a stunning curler into the side netting to complete the New York Red Bulls' 2-0 victory over Nashville SC.
Tai Baribo stole the headlines in Philadelphia with three one-touch finishes, bagging a hat trick in the Union’s 4-1 victory against FC Cincinnati. Overseeing back-to-back convincing wins to begin his Union tenure, Bradley Carnell earns TotM coaching honors with Philly sitting atop the early Eastern Conference table.
At Inter&Co Stadium, César Araújo scored a pinpoint free-kick goal over Toronto FC’s wall, kissing his effort off the post before adding an assist to engineer a 4-2 Orlando City SC win.
In impressive defensive displays, Michael Boxall put in a well-rounded shift to help secure Minnesota United FC’s 1-0 win against CF Montréal. Chicago Fire FC goalkeeper Chris Brady made five stops, including a diving fingertip save in the final minutes of a dramatic 2-2 draw with D.C. United.
Fullbacks also proved difference-makers, as Ryan Hollingshead (LAFC) scored and Mohamed Farsi (Columbus Crew) assisted while contributing to clean sheets in 1-0 victories. LAFC overcame New York City FC, and Columbus spoiled the New England Revolution's home opener.
Brian White followed their lead for Vancouver Whitecaps FC with a late flicked header to beat reigning MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy, 2-1, at BC Place.
Finally, Inter Miami CF put on a Sunday Night Soccer show with a 4-1 drubbing of Houston Dynamo FC. Luis Suárez (1g/2a) and Telasco Segovia (2g/1a) stepped up in Lionel Messi's absence as the visitors juggle Concacaf Champions Cup commitments.