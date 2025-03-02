San Diego history! Record crowd attends Snapdragon Stadium home opener

The recorded attendance of 34,506 goes down as the largest crowd for a sporting event in Snapdragon history.

A week after beating defending MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy , 2-0 , in their first-ever game, the league's newest club played in front of a historic number of fans for their inaugural home match at Snapdragon Stadium against St. Louis CITY SC .

Celebrity co-owners Issa Rae and Manny Machado were among those in attendance to witness the monumental occasion between Major League Soccer's two most recent expansion sides.

Unfortunately for the hosts, the party atmosphere took a far less festive turn in the 31st minute when star Designated Player Chucky Lozano left the game with an apparent injury.