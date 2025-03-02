Tai Baribo off to landmark start to season with Philadelphia Union

Just like Matchday 1's 4-2 win at Orlando City SC , the Union were powered by Tai Baribo . The league's most in-form striker followed up on last week's brace with a hat trick, while club-record signing Bruno Damiani opened his scoring account to round out another convincing result.

After missing the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs last season for the first time since 2017, the Philadelphia Union delivered yet another statement performance, downing FC Cincinnati , 4-1 , in front of a sellout Subaru Park crowd in their 2025 home opener.

Head-turning victories

Through two matches, new head coach Bradley Carnell and his staff have quietly—or not so quietly—made waves across MLS with two head-turning victories.

“I value the ball in the back of the net, and that is the most important thing,” Carnell said post-game. “The transitional game model is our DNA, and when we get it right, there’s a lot of fluidity, a lot of connections, a lot of synchronization with the ball.”

Through two games, Carnell's squad has impressed with eight goals scored from open play, five of them coming from Baribo, who is picking up where he left off after a 2024 season in which he netted 16 tallies across all competitions in just over 1,900 minutes.

“The players are embracing the competition. Everybody will win at the end of the day if we carry on pushing each other, if we carry on training the way that we do," Carnell said.