Suárez & Segovia carry Inter Miami in Lionel Messi's absence

"He has played with great teams and everywhere he has had a great deal of influence, not just in Barcelona and Liverpool. Obviously for me, it's a privilege as a coach to train this kind of players."

"We are possibly talking about one of the best five center forwards in the world in the last 10 years," Miami head coach Javier Mascherano said post-match via a translator.

Sans Messi, Luis Suárez put in a stunning individual performance. The iconic Uruguayan striker assisted on two first-half goals before scoring himself to seal the win.

Segovia & Tallende step up

Suárez wasn't the only standout for Miami, of course. Venezuela international Telasco Segovia bagged a first-half brace, putting him at three goals in his first two MLS matches. But for Mascherano, the 21-year-old's performance was no surprise.

"The decision to go get a player like Telasco is because we saw quality, he can play in our team, he contributes a lot of things," Mascherano said of the offseason signing, who's helped replace Diego Gómez moving to Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

"... He has the last pass, he also has a goal, but also in the defensive stance. We know that we can also count on him in different positions and gives us diversity that allows him to be a very important player. We're very happy with him."

Along with Segovia, on-loan forward Tadeo Allende continued his excellent form, smashing into the top corner for his second goal across all competitions. While there's no direct replacement for Messi in MLS – or on the planet – Miami continue to find contributions by committee.