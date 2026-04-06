Team of the Matchday: LAFC run riot, New England put on a show

Goals came in bunches on Saturday as every outfield player scored to earn their spot in the Matchday 6 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.
Full team (3-4-3, left to right)
Starters: Chris Brady (CHI) - Anthony Markanich (MIN), Mamadou Fofana (NE), Osaze Urhoghide (DAL) - Luca Langoni (NE), Niko Tsakiris (SJ), Sebastian Berhalter (VAN), Zavier Gozo (RSL) - Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Wessam Abou Ali (CLB), Son Heung-Min (LAFC)
Coach: Marc Dos Santos (LAFC)
Bench: Hugo Lloris (LAFC), Juan Mosquera (POR), Noel Caliskan (RSL), Max Arfsten (CLB), Paul Rothrock (SEA), Wilfried Zaha (CLT), Lionel Messi (MIA), Josh Sargent (TOR), Preston Judd (SJ)
Team Highlights
LAFC’s dynamic duo stole the show in a 6-0 rout of Orlando City. South Korean superstar Son Heung-Min became the second player in MLS history to record four assists in a half and repeatedly set up Denis Bouanga, who completed the third-fastest hat trick in league history.
Bouanga added an assist to match Son’s four first-half goal contributions. Head coach Marc Dos Santos' side is now atop the Supporters’ Shield standings with an MLS-record sixth consecutive clean sheet to start the season.
The New England Revolution remained perfect at home this season with a 3-0 victory over CF Montréal, courtesy of Luca Langoni scoring and assisting Mamadou Fofana from a free kick.
Columbus Crew forward Wessam Abou Ali continued his torrid form, netting a brace in a 3-1 win at Atlanta United that snapped his side's season-opening skid.
Niko Tsakiris bagged a brace of his own to lead the San Jose Earthquakes to a 3-0 win over San Diego FC, stepping up amid Timo Werner's injury.
Meanwhile, fellow US youth international star Zavier Gozo guided Real Salt Lake to a 3-1 win over visiting Sporting Kansas City, providing two assists before adding the cherry on top with a stunning volley from the edge of the box.
Fresh off the USMNT's March camp, Sebastian Berhalter scored a stoppage-time winner with essentially the last kick of the game to give Vancouver Whitecaps FC a 3-2 triumph over Cascadian rivals Portland Timbers.
Several other defenders got in on the goalscoring action: Anthony Markanich ignited Minnesota United FC’s 2-1 victory at the LA Galaxy, and Osaze Urhoghide headed home FC Dallas' third goal in a 4-0 win at D.C. United.
Finally, Chris Brady locked up Chicago Fire FC’s impressive 1-0 victory over Eastern Conference-leading Nashville SC with four saves, including world-class stops from short and long range.