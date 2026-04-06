Team of the Matchday: LAFC run riot, New England put on a show

Goals came in bunches on Saturday as every outfield player scored to earn their spot in the Matchday 6 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.

Team Highlights

LAFC’s dynamic duo stole the show in a 6-0 rout of Orlando City. South Korean superstar Son Heung-Min became the second player in MLS history to record four assists in a half and repeatedly set up Denis Bouanga, who completed the third-fastest hat trick in league history.

Bouanga added an assist to match Son’s four first-half goal contributions. Head coach Marc Dos Santos' side is now atop the Supporters’ Shield standings with an MLS-record sixth consecutive clean sheet to start the season.