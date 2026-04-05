LAFC's Son-Heung Min & Denis Bouanga produce "savage" performance

Son led the charge with a remarkable four first-half assists, while Bouanga got on the end of three of them.

The Black & Gold maintained their lead atop the Western Conference with an eye-popping 6-0 win over Orlando City on Saturday evening.

First-half dominance

LAFC jumped out to a seventh-minute lead with the help of an own goal. After that, Son and Bouanga took over.

On three straight occasions, Son set the table for Bouanga, who made no mistake by converting each of his first three shots for a 4-0 lead after 28 minutes.

Sergi Palencia was next to receive a Son assist, making it 5-0 before halftime.

“Sonny has been amazing for our group,” head coach Marc Dos Santos said. “He doesn’t have to score every time. He has to help the team, and that’s what he’s doing, so I see it in a different way.

“[He was] involved in our five goals in the first half. What more can we ask? If people think he’s going to score five goals in every game, it’s delusional… Sonny gives a lot; he works hard. I have full trust in him, and man, what a performance in the first half.